Yankton finished the regular season with a sweep of McCook Central-Montrose in club high school bowling action on Friday at Yankton Bowl.
The Yankton Bucks finished with a 12-1 record after a 49-1 victory in boys’ action.
Parker Pooler rolled a 278 high game and 752 series for Yankton. Gage Becker rolled a 242 high game and 658 series, and Brennan Metteer rolled a 268 high game and 652 series in the victory.
For MCM, Andrew Zens rolled a 184 high game and 499 series. Nicholas Youngworth rolled a 170 high game and 408 series.
The Yankton Gazelles finished the regular season at 10-3 after a 43-7 victory over MCM.
Hannah Washburn had a 224 high game and 634 series for the Gazelles. Zara Bitsos posted a 194 high game and 563 series, and Rylie Hoerner had a 189 high game and 549 series for the Gazelles.
For MCM, Bree Smart rolled a 168 high game and 456 series. Aliza Thomas rolled a 126 high game and 370 series.
Next up for Yankton is state competition. The JV boys will compete in their state tournament on Friday, Feb. 18, at Sport Bowl in Sioux Falls. The varsity tournaments will be in Brookings, with the girls on Feb. 24 and the boys on Feb. 25.
The Yankton JV boys finished with a perfect 13-0 record after a 39-11 victory over MCM.
For the Bucks, Sean Turner rolled a 226 high game and 668 series. Nate Myer rolled a 208 high game and 562 series. Nick Taylor added a 195 high game and 532 series.
For MCM, Elijah Coffey rolled a 111 high game and 284 series.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.