SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Mount Marty’s Jailen Billings and Elijah Pappas have been named second-team all-Great Plains Athletic Conference for men’s basketball, announced Wednesday.
Billings averaged a team-high 16 points per game for the Lancers, and ranked 18th in the nation in made three-pointers with 71. He finished with 1,203 career points, including a school-record 220 made three-pointers.
Pappas averaged 14 points and 6.5 rebounds per game for the Lancers, ranking 17th in the nation in total steals (50) and 38th in total assists (99). He finished his career with 494 points and 245 rebounds in 42 games.
Also for MMU, Tyrell Harper earned honorable mention recognition. Harper played in 10 games for the Lancers, averaging 15 points and 9.3 rebounds per contest. His total of 93 rebounds ranked third on the team, despite playing just over a third of the games.
Mount Marty finished 11-17, 6-14 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. MMU advanced to the championship game of the GPAC Tournament for the first time in program history, falling at Northwestern 73-57 on Tuesday.
Jamestown’s Mason Walters was named the GPAC Player of the Year, with Morningside’s Zach Imig earning Defensive honors and Northwestern’s Alex Van Kalsbeek named Freshman of the Year. Jim Sykes of Morningside, the league’s regular season champion, was named the league’s Coach of the Year.
