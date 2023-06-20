RENNER — Renner swept the Yankton White Sox in 16-under baseball action on Tuesday.
Renner claimed the opener 15-6.
For Yankton, Dylan Howe doubled and singled. Kaden Hunhoff, Jack Brandt and Noah Hansen each had a hit.
Brandt took the loss, with Elijah Anderson striking out three in an inning of relief.
Renner scored six runs in the second inning and held on for an 11-7 victory in the nightcap.
Howe went 3-for-4 with a double, and Brett Taggart had two hits for Yankton, which outhit Renner 9-7. Hunhoff, Aiden Mulder, Anderson and Brandt each had a hit for the White Sox.
Liam Villanueva took the loss, striking out six in the five-inning contest.
The White Sox host Sioux Falls West today (Wednesday) at noon.
Brandon Valley 6-11, Reds 3-4
BRANDON — Brandon Valley earned a doubleheader sweep over the Yankton Reds in 13-under baseball action on Tuesday.
In the opener, Brandon Valley built a 4-0 lead and held on for a 6-3 victory.
Jackson Kudera and Maxwell Weisenburger each had two hits for Yankton. Isaac Serck added a hit for the Reds.
Gibson Brooks took the loss, striking out three in the five-inning contest.
Brandon Valley completed the sweep with an 11-4 victory.
Five different players each had one hit for Yankton: Brooks, Kudera, Sawyer Maibaum, Kash Luellman and Weisenburger.
Luellman took the loss.
The Reds travel to Vermillion on Thursday.
Area Legion
Parkston 15, Wagner 3
WAGNER — Parkston broke free in the late innings to claim a 15-3 victory over Wagner in American Legion baseball action on Tuesday.
Parkston broke a 2-2 tie with a five-run fourth inning, then scored eight more in the fifth to end the game by 10-run rule.
Will Jodozi doubled and singled, driving in two, for Parkston. Caden Donahue had two hits and three RBI. Maddux Brissette posted a triple and four RBI. Brayden Jervik, Jeff Schnabel and Kody Klumb each had a hit in the effort.
Corbin Carda went 3-for-3 with a double and three RBI for Wagner. Matt Link and Daniel Soukup each had a hit.
Kaleb Weber picked up the win, striking out four in the five-inning contest. Link took the loss.
Elk Point-Jefferson 13, Lennox 0
LENNOX — Elk Point-Jefferson’s Kayden Moore tossed a five-inning two-hitter in a 13-0 rout of Lennox in American Legion baseball action on Tuesday.
Ty Trometer went 4-for-4 with a double and three RBI for Elk Point-Jefferson. Ben Swatek doubled and singled. Moore also had two hits. Jordan Anderson doubled, Noah McDermott had a hit and three RBI, and Tayson Swatek added a hit in the victory.
Moore struck out six in the victory.
Area Juniors
Lennox 3, Elk Point-Jefferson 2
LENNOX — Lennox rallied from an early deficit to claim a 3-2 victory over Elk Point-Jefferson in American Legion Juniors baseball action on Tuesday.
Keaton Gale tripled for EPJ. Grayson Girard, Ashton Fairbanks and Wyatt Herrity each had a hit.
Herrity took the loss.
Area 14-Under
Dakota Valley 7, Beresford 5
NORTH SIOUX CITY — Dakota Valley outlasted Beresford-Alcester-Hudson 7-5 in 14-under baseball action on Tuesday.
Tate Cornelsen doubled and singled for Dakota Valley. Micah Dembrowski, Bryce Anderson and Reid Huber each had two hits, with Anderson driving in two runs. Tyce Emrich added a hit in the victory.
Evan Haak went 4-for-4 for B-AH. Ashton Oberle doubled twice. Cameron Mullinix also had two hits, driving in two. Ian Henderson, Evan Dressen, Jackson Meyer each had a hit.
Cornelson picked up the win, striking out three in three innings of work. Will Schabel struck out six in his four innings of work. Haak took the loss, striking out seven in his four innings of work.
