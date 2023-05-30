NEW ORLEANS—South Dakota women’s track and field is ranked No. 22 nationally by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association headed into the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships held June 7-10 in Austin, Texas.
This marks the first time the Coyotes have climbed into the top-25 during the outdoor season. South Dakota last ranked No. 23 entering the indoor national meet in March.
South Dakota qualified a program-record six women to the NCAA Championships. USD’s qualifiers include sophomore Danii Anglin (high jump), fourth-year sophomore Gen Hirata (pole vault), fourth-year junior Lydia Knapp (hammer throw), junior Cassidy Mooneyhan (pole vault), sophomore Marleen Mülla (pole vault) and junior Jacy Pulse (400-meter hurdles). South Dakota is the only Summit school to send a female athlete to the NCAA Indoor or Outdoor Track and Field Championships in 2023.
The Coyotes’ six individuals are also the most by a mid-major program on the women’s side.
