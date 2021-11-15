SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Two defenders for the Mount Marty women’s soccer team, Torrye Provencher and Samarah Hendricks, were named honorable mention all-Great Plains Athletic Conference as the league announced its post-season honors on Monday.
Provencher, a senior from San Diego, California, played in 14 matches, recording four shots, including two on goal.
Hendricks, a junior from Vacaville, California, played in 14 matches.
MMU finished 1-15 on the season, 0-12 in the GPAC.
