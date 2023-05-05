VERMILLION — Sophomore Marleen Mülla vaulted the nation’s fourth-best mark Friday at the USD Tune-Up held at Lillibridge Track Complex. South Dakota’s track and field seniors were also recognized at the meet Friday evening. 

Mülla cleared an outdoor best 14-8 ¾ (4.49m) to move to fourth in the NCAA. She moves to second in USD outdoor program history with the vault. Mülla took three attempts at a nation-leading height of 15-1, nearly securing a make on her second attempt. Fourth-year junior Gen Hirata, who dropped to fifth in the NCAA this spring with Mülla’s jump, cleared 14-4 ¾ (4.39m) for second in the competition. She’s cleared 14-7 ¼ (4.45m) this spring. Junior Jaidyn Garrett was third with a height of 13-9 (4.19m). In addition, fifth-year senior Deidra Marrison made a season-best height of 13-3 (4.04m) to potentially punch her ticket to the NCAA West Preliminary. 

