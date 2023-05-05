VERMILLION — Sophomore Marleen Mülla vaulted the nation’s fourth-best mark Friday at the USD Tune-Up held at Lillibridge Track Complex. South Dakota’s track and field seniors were also recognized at the meet Friday evening.
Mülla cleared an outdoor best 14-8 ¾ (4.49m) to move to fourth in the NCAA. She moves to second in USD outdoor program history with the vault. Mülla took three attempts at a nation-leading height of 15-1, nearly securing a make on her second attempt. Fourth-year junior Gen Hirata, who dropped to fifth in the NCAA this spring with Mülla’s jump, cleared 14-4 ¾ (4.39m) for second in the competition. She’s cleared 14-7 ¼ (4.45m) this spring. Junior Jaidyn Garrett was third with a height of 13-9 (4.19m). In addition, fifth-year senior Deidra Marrison made a season-best height of 13-3 (4.04m) to potentially punch her ticket to the NCAA West Preliminary.
Fourth-year junior Meredith Clark swept the women’s discus and shot put events with a pair of new personal bests. Her winning shot put throw of 52-0 (15.85m) ranks second in school history and leads the Summit this season. Her discus throw of 169-9 (51.51m) also ranks second in USD history and leads the Summit. Classmate Lydia Knapp finished runner-up in the discus with a throw of 166-3 ¼ (50.68m). Freshman Kinsley Ragland was third in the shot put in 43-7 ¼ (13.29m).
Sophomore Danii Anglin captured the high jump with a clearance of 5-11 ¼ (1.81m), just a quarter inch off her season best that ranks first in the Summit and 18th nationally. Senior Carly Haring and freshman Matayah YellowMule tied for second with both clearing 5-3 ¼ (1.61m) on a first attempt.
Fifth-year senior Liberty Justus leaped nearly a foot past her previous personal best to win the women’s long jump in 19-9 (6.02m). The mark moves her to third in the Summit this spring and ties for sixth in USD program history. Justus also snagged a win in the 100-meter hurdles in 14.47 seconds.
The men’s 4x100-meter relay of fourth-year junior Ardell Inlay, sophomore Ken-Mark Minkovski, freshman Mark Daley and fourth-year junior Dylan Kautz crossed the finish line in first with a time of 40.24 seconds.
Kautz clocked a league-leading 10.44 seconds to win the open 100 meters. Daley and Minkovski finished second and third in 10.54 seconds and 10.63 seconds, respectively.
Junior Jacy Pulse tied her career-best time of 11.66 seconds to win the 100 meters. Sophomore Sammy Neil posted a career best 11.90 seconds for second place.
Sophomore Averi Schmeichel improved her career best again in the 400-meter hurdles, clocking 1:00.18 for the win. She ranks fourth in the Summit.
Sophomore Caelyn Valandra-Prue posted a season-best time of 56.82 seconds to win the 400 meters. Fourth-year junior Madison Jochum was right on her heels in 57.08 seconds.
Fifth-year senior Merga Gemeda took the men’s 1,500 meters from tape to tape with a winning time of 3:55.50. Sophomore Riley Ruhaak finished runner-up in 3:59.87.
Sophomore Anna Robinson won the 200 meters in a season-best of 24.71 seconds. Senior Hannah Young finished runner-up in 25.29 seconds.
Sophomore Jayden Green leaped a season-best of 22-7 ¼ (6.89m) to win the long jump. Freshman Bennett Schwenn was third with a leap of 21-10 ¾ (6.67m).
YellowMule followed up her high jump performance with a win in the triple jump, leaping 38-5 ½ (11.72m). Sophomore Renee Brummels was second in 37-7 ¼ (11.46m). Sophomore Alex Brown was second on the men’s side, leaping 44-0 ¾ (13.43m).
Sophomore Riley Ruhaak captured the 3,000-meter steeplechase in 9:45.28 with freshman Seth Fey finishing runner-up in 9:47.52.
Sixth-year senior Jackson Coker won the shot put with a throw of 54-1 ¼ (16.49m). Coker also finished second in the discus with a throw of 173-4 (52.83m). Freshman Brandon Vander Sluis was second in the shot put in 52-6 (16.00m) and sophomore Wyatt Pruce was third in the discus in 155-0 ¼ (47.25m).
Coyote alumnus Chris Nilsen put on a show in the men’s pole vault, staying clean through four bars to clear 19-0 ¼ (5.80m). Fourth-year junior Marshall Faurot was the top collegian and second overall with a clearance of 16-10 ½ (5.14m). Sophomore Spencer Buley was third with a height of 16-5 ¼ (5.01m), tying his season best.
The top collegian in the women’s hammer throw, fourth-year junior Lydia Knapp posted a mark of 198-8 ¼ (60.56m). She was second overall. Redshirt-freshman Quincy Warren took second in the men’s hammer throw with a mark of 175-1 ¾ (53.38m).
Freshman Mikael Grace closed strong over the final two hurdles to finish runner-up in the 110-meter hurdles with a season-best time of 14.99 seconds.
Fourth-year junior Ella Byers finished runner-up in the 800 meters with a time of 2:14.18.
Sophomore Joe Lynch took second in the high jump with a clearance of 6-9 (2.06m). Fourth-year junior Ethan Heitman was third in 6-7 (2.01m).
Juniors Renee Thompson and Abbie Schmidt took second and third in the 3,000-meter steeplechase. Thompson clocked 11:43.81 with Schmidt behind in 11:51.63.
Next up for the Coyotes is the Summit League Championships held May 11-13 in Fargo, North Dakota.
