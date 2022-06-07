Mount Marty shortstop Elliot Burns was named a first-team All-American as the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) announced its first and second teams for NAIA.
Burns was the lone Great Plains Athletic Conference player named to either first or second team.
Burns had one of the best seasons in Lancer softball history, setting school records for batting average (.500), slugging percentage (1.014), on-base percentage (.544), hits (70) and home runs (16). Burns also tied a school record 16 doubles.
Burns was a key member of a Lancer team that won the program’s first-ever GPAC Tournament title and qualified for the NAIA Opening Round for the first time. The Lancers also set program records for overall (32) and GPAC (15) victories, and demolished nearly every offensive record in program history.
Earlier this summer, Burns was named first-team all-Region by the NFCA, with catcher Karlee Arnold earning second-team honors.
Arnold batted .314 with 10 home runs, 15 doubles three triples and 45 RBI. She finished with a .686 slugging percentage, ranking second in the team in that category.
Two players from University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma, which won the Chickasha Bracket that MMU qualified for, were also named to the first team: pitcher Emily Cerny and outfielder Macenzie Ruth. Cerny was a four-time honoree and three-time first-team selection.
