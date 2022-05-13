SOFTBALL

SUMMIT LEAGUE TOURN

At Brookings

Thursday’s Games

USD 4, Kansas City 3, KC eliminated

NDSU 5, UND 2, UND eliminated

At Vermillion

Friday’s Game

N. Dakota State 2, Omaha 0

Saturday’s Games

GAME 4: No. 1 SDSU (37-10) vs. No. 4 USD (28-23), 9 a.m.

GAME 5: No. 2 Omaha (29-13) vs. Game 4 loser, 11:30 a.m.

GAME 6: No. 3 NDSU (30-21) vs. Game 4 winner ,2 p.m.

GAME 7: Game 6 loser vs. Game 5 winner, 4:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

CHAMPIONSHIP: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 10 a.m.

IF NECESSARY: 12:30 p.m.

NAIA OPENING ROUND

CHICKASHA BRACKET

May 16-18 at Chickasha, Okla.

Monday’s Games

GAME 1: No. 2 College of Idaho (41-15) vs. No. 3 Ottawa, Kansas (35-13-1), 2:30 p.m.

GAME 2: No. 1 Science and Arts, Oklahoma (47-8) vs. No. 4 Mount Marty (32-14), 6 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

GAME 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 11 a.m.

GAME 4: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 2:30 p.m.

GAME 5: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner, 6 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

CHAMPIONSHIP: Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, noon

IF NECESSARY: 3 p.m.

GOLF

HILLCREST GOLF & CC

5/10 LADIES DAY EVENT

Flight 1

FIRST: Cornemann, Rothluebber, Weiland, Gubbels 141

SECOND: Lammers, Schramm, Pugh, Frick 144

Flight 2

FIRST: Hiltunen, Frick, Kissel, Chase 146

SECOND: Dooley, Tramp, Ibarolle, Bruening 148

5/10 LADIES NET SKINS

FLIGHT 1: No. 6, Carla Rothluebber; No. 9, Alicia Cornemann; No. 10, Lori Ibarolle; No. 17, Lynn Hiltunen; No. 18, Rothluebber

FLIGHT 2: No. 3, Colleen Chase; No. 4, Carolyn Kissel; No. 6, Sue Gengler; No. 10, Tracey Grotenhuis; No. 11, Chase; No. 13, Joan Lammers; No. 16, Patti Eisenbraun; No. 17 Kissel; No. 18, Gengler

