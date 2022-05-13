SOFTBALL
SUMMIT LEAGUE TOURN
At Brookings
Thursday’s Games
USD 4, Kansas City 3, KC eliminated
NDSU 5, UND 2, UND eliminated
At Vermillion
Friday’s Game
N. Dakota State 2, Omaha 0
Saturday’s Games
GAME 4: No. 1 SDSU (37-10) vs. No. 4 USD (28-23), 9 a.m.
GAME 5: No. 2 Omaha (29-13) vs. Game 4 loser, 11:30 a.m.
GAME 6: No. 3 NDSU (30-21) vs. Game 4 winner ,2 p.m.
GAME 7: Game 6 loser vs. Game 5 winner, 4:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
CHAMPIONSHIP: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 10 a.m.
IF NECESSARY: 12:30 p.m.
NAIA OPENING ROUND
CHICKASHA BRACKET
May 16-18 at Chickasha, Okla.
Monday’s Games
GAME 1: No. 2 College of Idaho (41-15) vs. No. 3 Ottawa, Kansas (35-13-1), 2:30 p.m.
GAME 2: No. 1 Science and Arts, Oklahoma (47-8) vs. No. 4 Mount Marty (32-14), 6 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
GAME 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 11 a.m.
GAME 4: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 2:30 p.m.
GAME 5: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner, 6 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
CHAMPIONSHIP: Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, noon
IF NECESSARY: 3 p.m.
GOLF
HILLCREST GOLF & CC
5/10 LADIES DAY EVENT
Flight 1
FIRST: Cornemann, Rothluebber, Weiland, Gubbels 141
SECOND: Lammers, Schramm, Pugh, Frick 144
Flight 2
FIRST: Hiltunen, Frick, Kissel, Chase 146
SECOND: Dooley, Tramp, Ibarolle, Bruening 148
5/10 LADIES NET SKINS
FLIGHT 1: No. 6, Carla Rothluebber; No. 9, Alicia Cornemann; No. 10, Lori Ibarolle; No. 17, Lynn Hiltunen; No. 18, Rothluebber
FLIGHT 2: No. 3, Colleen Chase; No. 4, Carolyn Kissel; No. 6, Sue Gengler; No. 10, Tracey Grotenhuis; No. 11, Chase; No. 13, Joan Lammers; No. 16, Patti Eisenbraun; No. 17 Kissel; No. 18, Gengler
