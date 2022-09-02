MANHATTAN, Kan. — The South Dakota Coyotes travel to Bill Snyder Family Stadium Saturday to take on the Kansas State Wildcats at 6 p.m. in an FCS-FBS battle.
Coyote head coach Bob Nielson knows that the Coyotes are in for a challenge against the Wildcats.
“They’re a fundamentally sound, well coached football team that doesn’t make mistakes,” Nielson said. “They’re good in all three phases. They’re good offensively in what they do. They got a new offensive coordinator (Collin Klein). They’re going to be a little bit different than what they were a year ago. Defensively, they’ve got some really good personnel and do some different things than what we see in our league with their 3-3-5 base defense. Like all Kansas State teams that I can remember in the history of college football, they’re good in the kicking game. They’ve got some excellent returners. They’re very sound in those schemes, so they’re going to be a team is going to be good and experienced in all three phases, and a team that’s going to challenge us for sure Saturday night.”
While many see the Coyotes as an underdog in the game, Nielson believes that the team needs to stay true to their identity.
“To try to be something different against a team like Kansas State would backfire in a hurry,” Nielson said. “If anything, we probably need to keep our game plan as tight as possible to make sure that we can execute whatever we do at a really high level.”
Nielson adds that the team has been aggressive in their non-conference scheduling, which helps to the long-term success of the team.
“We want our guys go down and compete,” Nielson said. “That’s something that we talk about all the time here is that we’re competing against the very best, and our league gives us chance to do that. We’ve taken an aggressive approach and nonconference scheduling to do that as well when other teams may look at that differently.”
One area that could be a strength for the Coyotes in the game would be their linebacker corps, which is led by Brock Mogenson. The group will get a boost with the return of Jakari Starling and Jonathan Joanis into the lineup.
“With the graduation that we had in the linebacker corps (and) both of them missed the majority of the year last year, to have both Jakari and Jonathan back operating in that linebacker corps gives us some additional experience that that’s important to our football team,” Nielson said.
Starling adds that the defense does not have to do anything special to have success. Each player has to win their individual battle.
“It’s just about everybody doing their (one of eleven players on the field),” Starling said. “If we do that, the defense will be successful at the end of the day as long as everybody on the same page putting in their full effort like their life depended on it. I have a very good feeling about (the game).”
The team has built camaraderie throughout fall camp, but Nielson admits that the first game is good because of the mere fact that players can go against an actual opponent and not the same teammates they have been battling against in practice during fall camp. Nonetheless, Nielson likes the group that he is coaching this season.
“It’s been a fun team to coach,” Nielson said. “They’re a group of guys that like each other. They’re very focused on the goals that we’ve set. The aspect of being in the playoffs a year ago and that taste that everybody got, you want that every year.
“Our guys fully understand what its going to take to get there,” Nielson said. “They are excited for the opportunity to play.”
South Dakota (0-0) at Kansas State (0-0)
6 p.m., Bill Snyder Stadium
SERIES: Kansas State has won all five meetings, all in Manhattan.
LAST MEETING: KSU rallied to a 27-24 victory in 2018.
LAST TIME OUT: USD finished the 2021 season with a 22-10 playoff loss to Southern Illinois. KSU ended the 2021 season with a 22-17 loss at Texas.
NEXT UP: USD remains on the road, traveling to Montana. Kansas State faces former Big 12 rival Missouri.
WATCH: The game is available on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+. The Coyote Sports Network (including flagship KVHT-FM of Yankton) will have an audio broadcast.
