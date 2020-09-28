The top team in all three classes remained a unanimous selection and each class’ top five included the same teams in this week’s South Dakota Media Volleyball Poll, announced Monday.
The only shuffling came in Class A, where Winner dropped to fifth, moving up Rapid City Christian (third) and Madison (fourth). Top-ranked Sioux Falls Christian and second-ranked Dakota Valley remained in place.
Also in Class A, Parker continued to receive votes after a tough 0-4 showing at the Sanford Pentagon Tournament. The Pheasants lost to three teams ranked first in their respective classes, as well as second-ranked Dakota Valley.
O’Gorman was a unanimous top pick in Class AA, with the order on the other four teams remaining unchanged from a week ago. The same was true in Class B, where Northwestern stayed on top despite a loss to AA leader O’Gorman.
VOLLEYBALL
S.D. MEDIA POLL
Here is the South Dakota Media volleyball poll for the week of Sept. 28, 2020. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking.
CLASS AA
1. O'Gorman (16) 13-0 80 1
2. S.F. Washington 7-3 50 2
3. Aberdeen Cent. 7-1 48 3
4. Huron 7-2 41 4
5. Watertown 6-2 21 5
CLASS A
1. S.F. Christian (16) 14-0 80 1
2. Dakota Valley 9-4 59 2
3. R.C. Christian 14-0 43 4
4. Madison 7-2 28 5
5. Winner 9-3 15 3
ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: Garretson (11-1) 12; Parker (10-5) 2; Mobridge-Pollock (10-1) 1
CLASS B
1. Northwestern (16) 13-1 80 1
2. Warner 8-1 62 2
3. Faulkton Area 8-1 46 3
4. Chester Area 10-2 33 4
5. Bridgewater-Emery 12-1 14 5
ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: Deubrook Area (9-0) 4; Colman-Egan (10-2) 1
