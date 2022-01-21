Due to poor weather conditions and gym availability, The Yankton Gazelles gymnastics team gained an opportunity to host one more home meet during the 2021-22 season. The meet was with Vermillion and Harrisburg, who was originally scheduled to host a meet with the Gazelles a week ago, but weather canceled the meet.
“That is our goal, to keep on increasing our team score as the season goes on and I’m super proud of our girls,” Yankton head coach Justin Olson said. “We worked hard to get to this point. We knew Harrisburg was a great team and they’d push us.”
The Tigers won the triangular with a team score of 144.65. Yankton took second with a season high 139.15 and Vermillion posted their second best score of the season 129.3. While the Tanagers didn’t place an individual inside the top five in an event, it was still a successful meet according to head coach Shannon Thomas.
“Tonight was another great night for us, it’s still our second highest score of the season,” Thomas said. “We ended up being one competitor short so we were really pleased with how the girls stepped up and took on the challenge of having to fill a new role for themselves and they did a great job handling that task.”
In the all-around standings, Harrisburg claimed three of the top five spots with freshman Isabella Driscoll claiming the top spot at 37.4. Yankton’s Alison Johnson took second with a 36.75 score and Callie Boomsma placed fifth with a 34.2. Vermillion’s top scorer was Mackenzie Brady at 33.5, good for seventh.
Johnson won the vault with a 9.4 for the Gazelles. She also placed third on the bars (9.05), fourth on the beam (9.1) and fourth on the floor (9.2). Boomsma took second on the bars (9.2).
Driscoll won two events, the bars (9.25) and the beam (9.35). She took second to teammate Katelyn Maeschen on the floor, with Maeschen tallying a 9.55 and Driscoll a 9.45.
Brady was the highest scoring Tanager in three of the four events, with Callie Radigan scoring highest on the floor.
“We were really excited to be able to compete here on Monday, and then get a few good days of really solid practice time and were going to come back and compete on the same equipment, so we were excited with how it all turned out,” Thomas said.
In sub-varsity action, Harrisburg scored 107.1 compared to Yankton’s 69.25. Vermillion didn’t compete in JV action.
Harrisburg’s Laela Vincent took the all-around title with a 32.0. Yankton’s Marissa Byrkeland and Gloria Jimenez placed third and fifth respectively. Vincent won the beam and floor. Byrkeland took third in the beam and floor. Jimenez took third in the vault.
Yankton is at Sioux Falls O’Gorman for a dual Monday at 5:30 p.m.
“Our goal for after our meet Monday is just to try to come together and team bond a little bit and kind of rest some of the aches,” Olson said. “Hopefully that will give us some momentum and refresh, not just their bodies, but their minds.”
VARSITY
TEAM SCORES: Harrisburg 144.65, Yankton 139.15, Vermillion 129.3.
ALL-AROUND: 1, Isabella Driscoll, Harrisburg 37.4; 2, Alison Johnson, Yankton 36.75; 3, Brinly Sanderson, Harrisburg 35.3; 4, Kiah Boetel, Harrisburg 34.7; 5, Callie Boomsma, Yankton 34.2; OTHER YHS: 8, Hailee Gilbery 32.7; t9, Allie Bykreland, Burkley Olson 32.7; 12, Mackenzie Steinbreche 32.2
BARS: 1, Isabella Driscoll, Harrisburg 9.25; 2, Callie Boomsma, Yankton 9.2; 3, Alison Johnson, Yankton 9.05; 4, Brinly Sanderson, Harrisburg 8.5; t5, Emma Maeschen, Harrisburg; Jersy Tryon, Harrisburg 8.25; OTHER YHS; 7, Allie Byrkeland 8,1; 8, Burkley Olson 8.05; t9, Mackenzie Steinbrecher 7.95; 12, Hailee Gilbery 7.75
BEAM: 1, Isabella Driscoll, Harrisburg 9.35; t2, Katelyn Maeschen, Harrisburg; Kiah Boetel, Harrisburg 9.25; 4, Alison Johnson, Yankton 9.1; 5, Ava Koller, Yankton 9.05; OTHER YHS: 10, Callie Boomsma 8.1; 12, Hailee Gilbery 7.75; 15, Burkley Olson 7.3; 16, Mackenzie Steinbrecher 7.25; 17, Allie Byrkeland 6.85
FLOOR: 1, Katelyn Maeschen, Harrisburg 9.55; 2, Isabella Driscoll, Harrisburg 9.45; 3, Brinly Sanderson, Harrisburg 9.35; 4, Alison Johnson, Yankton 9.2; 5, Emma Maeschen, Harrisburg 9.05; OTHER YHS: t8, Allie Byrkeland, Hailee Gilbery, Mackenzie Steinbrecher 8.65; t13, Ava Koller, Burkley Olson 8.55; 16, Callie Boomsma 8.4
VAULT: 1, Alison Johnson, Yankton 9.4; 2, Isabella Driscoll, Harrisburg 9.35; 3, Meredith Hruby, Harrisburg 9.15; 4, Katelyn Maeschen, Harrisburg 9.05; 5, Kiah Boetel, Harrisburg 8.95; OTHER YHS: 6, Ava Koller 8.9; 10, Allie Byrkeland 8.75; 12, Hailee Gilbery 8.55; 13, Callie Boomsma 8.5; 14, Burkley Olson 8.45; 15, Mackenzie Steinbrecher 8.35
JUNIOR VARSITY
TEAM SCORES: 1, Harrisburg 107.1; 2, Yankton 69.25
ALL-AROUND: 1, Leala Vincent, Harrisburg 32.0; 2, Molly Mullady, Harrisburg 30.85; 3, Marissa Byrkeland, Yankton 29.55; 4, Macy Aadland, Harrisburg 27.95; 5, Gloria Jimenez, Yankton 25.75
BARS: 1, Meredith Hruby, Harrisburg 8.05; 2, Laela Vincent, Harrisburg 8.0; 3, Molly Mullady, Harrisburg 7.65; 4, Marissa Byrkeland, Yankton 7.4; 5, Gloria Jimenez, Yankton 6.3; OTHER YHS: 7, Halle Brandt 2.8.
BEAM: 1, Laela Vincent, Harrisburg 7.55; 2, Molly Mullady, Harrisburg 6.9; 3, Marissa Byrkeland, Yankton 6.5; 4, Macy Aadland, Harrisburg 6.45; 5, Aja Eilers, Yankton 4.4; 6, Gloria Jimenez, Yankton 4.3
FLOOR: t1, Laela Vincent, Harrisburg; Molly Mullady, Harrisburg 8.25; 3, Marissa Byrkeland, Yankton 7.7; 4, Macy Aadland, Harrisburg 7.3; 5, Gloria Jimenez, Yankton 7.0; 6, Aja Eilers, Yankton 6.75
VAULT: 1, Emma Maeschen, Harrisburg 8.25; 2, Laela Vincent, Harrisburg 8.2; t3; Gloria Jimenez, Yankton, Macy Aadland Harrisburg 8.15; 5, Molly Mullady, Harrisburg 8.05; 6, Marissa Byrkeland 7.95
