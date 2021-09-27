The Yankton Cheer and Dance teams competed at the Harrisburg Invitational Saturday in Harrisburg. The dance team placed seventh and the cheer team 11th.
Yankton took seventh out of 14 team in the dance competition. Dakota Valley placed fourth and Platte-Geddes 12th.
Yankton finished fifth in the jazz category of the dance competition with a total score of 239. Brandon Valley won the jazz competition at 265, four points ahead of Sioux Falls Washington and five ahead of Harrisburg. Dakota Valley was fourth in the same category at a score of 250.
Yankton recorded a third place finish in the pom routine, scoring a 234.5 in the event. Brandon Valley won their second category with a score of 272. Dakota Valley placed second at 265 and Platte-Geddes sixth at 196.
Platte-Geddes competed in the hip hop portion, tallying 199 points for 11th place. Sioux Falls Washington beat out Harrisburg and Sioux Falls Lincoln in the category.
In the cheer competition, the Gazelles scored a 163.5 to tie for 10th of 15 teams. Yankton tied Deubrook. Sioux Falls Jefferson won the cheer title at 271.5, ahead of Harrisburg and Sioux Falls Roosevelt.
Dakota Valley placed 12th, one point behind Yankton and Deubrook. Platte-Geddes placed 14th at 142 and Parkston 15th at 123.5.
