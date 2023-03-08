MINNEAPOLIS — The Mount Marty University baseball team improved to 14-3 with a doubleheader sweep of Waldorf on Wednesday. The games were played at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
MMU won the opener 5-2, rallying from a 2-0 deficit with the help of a three-run home run by Billy Hancock.
Will Gardner had a pair of hits for MMU. Braeden Cordes, Ethan Wishon and William Johnson each had a hit in the victory.
Clayton Chipchase picked up the win, allowing one hit in the seven-inning contest. He struck out two.
The Lancers completed the sweep with a 14-4 victory in the nightcap.
Zane Salley went 3-for-3 with a double and two RBI for MMU. Lake Terveer and Joe Lund each tripled. Bodi Wallar doubled. Cordes, Tommy Allitz, Wishon, Josh Mares and Kalub Ramirez each had a hit in the victory.
Heston Williams pitched an inning of scoreless relief for the win. Zach Hegge started, striking out four in his three innings of work.
Mount Marty is scheduled to host Mayville State on Saturday and Sunday at Bob Tereshinski Stadium at Riverside Field. Play is set for 1 p.m. on Saturday and noon on Sunday.
