BLOOMFIELD, Neb. — Bloomfield-Wausa swept meet and conference team honors at the Bloomfield/Lewis & Clark Conference Invitational cross country meet, held Friday at Rolling Hills Country Club near Bloomfield, Nebraska. Both varsity races were 5,000 meters.
Bloomfield-Wausa put the first five runners across for a perfect score in the girls’ team race. Christina Martinson won the race in 21:31, followed by Darla Nelson (22:03), CarryLee Martinson (22:33), Madie Ziegler (22:41) and Ella McFarland (22:46).
Norfolk Reserves were second in the overall girls’ team standings. Hartington-Newcastle was second in the Lewis & Clark rankings.
The Bloomfield-Wausa boys edged Hartington-Newcastle for the overall and league titles, edging the Wildcats by two points (30-32) in the league standings and by four points (37-41) overall.
Hartington-Newcastle’s Carson Noecker ran away with the individual honors, finishing in 15:54. Homer’s Grant Lander was a distant second, finishing in 17:51. Bloomfield-Wausa’s Addison Smith (18:01) was third, followed by Osmond’s Johnson Chishiba (18:13) and Ponca’s Brody Taylor (18:34).
BOYS’ DIVISION
TEAM SCORES: Bloomfield-Wausa 37, Hartington-Newcastle 41, Norfolk Reserves 42, Osmond 44, Ponca 85, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 97, Winnebago 129, Creighton 138
L&C SCORES: Bloomfield-Wauas 30, Hartington-Newcastle 32, Osmond 35, Ponca 68, Winnebago 105, Creighton 110
TOP 20: 1, Carson Noecker, Hartington-Newcastle 15:54; 2, Grant Lander, Homer 17:51; 3, Addison Smith, Bloomfield-Wausa 18:01; 4, Johnson Chishiba, Osmond 18:13; 5, Brody Taylor, Ponca 18:34; 6, Trevor Eisenbraun, Norfolk Reserves 18:54; 7, Graysen Schultze, Osmond 19:00; 8, Jordan Mosel, Plainview 19:03; 9, Parker Albers, Hartington-Newcastle 19:05; 10, Wyatt Mead, Norfolk Reserves 19:05; 11, Kyler Mosel, Plainview 19:11; 12, Tim Harris, Homer 19:18; 13, Cade Wakeley, Bloomfield-Wausa 19:22; 14, Dillon Olson, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 19:24; 15, Hudson Barger, Bloomfield-Wausa 19:31; 16, Daniel Weitzmann, Norfolk Reserves 19:45; 17, Riley Kuehn, Hartington_Newcastle 19:57; 18, Dyami Berridge, Winnebago 20:02; 19, Tyler Hanson, Bloomfield-Wausa 20:13; 20, Robert Aschoff, Osmond 20:13
GIRLS’ DIVISION
TEAM SCORES: Bloomfield-Wausa 10, Norfolk Reserves 37, Hartington-Newcastle 52, Osmond 61
L&C SCORES: Bloomfield-Wausa 10, Hartington-Newcastle 38, Osmond 42
TOP 20: 1, Christina Martinson, Bloomfield-Wausa 21:31; 2, Darla Nelson, Bloomfield-Wausa 22:03; 3, CarryLee Martinson, Bloomfield-Wausa 22:33; 4, Madie Ziegler, Bloomfield-Wausa 22:41; 5, Ella McFarland, Bloomfield-Wausa 22:46; 6, Abby White, Plainview 23:19; 7, Gemma Mendez, Norfolk Reserves 23:33; 8, Riley Wagner, Osmond 24:03; 9, Sienna Sohler, Norfolk Rerserves 24:15; 10, Sara Burbach, Hartington-Newcastle 24:22; 11, Jessica Opfer, Hartington-Newcastle 24:42; 12, Grace Shavee, Norfolk Reserves 25:01; 13, Amelia Pinkelman, Norfolk Reserves 25:04; 14, Makenzie Arens, Hartington-Newcastle 25:35; 15, Piper Brink, Norfolk Reserves 25:56; 16, Annie Vavra, Homer 26:37; 17, Emily Woockman, Bloomfield-Wausa 26:55; 18, Nicole Hasebroock, Norfolk Reserves 27:14; 19, Katie Rose, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 27:50; 20, Kaylee Donner, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 27:53
Niobrara Valley Conference
NELIGH, Neb. — West Holt swept team honors at the Niobrara Valley Conference cross country meet, held Friday in Neligh, Nebraska.
West Holt edged Elkhorn Valley 20-21 for the boys’ title. Elkhorn Valley’s Hunter Bennett won in 16:52, beating out West Holt’s Aaron Kraus (17:08).
Niobrara-Verdigre was led by Gunner Vargas, who placed 18th (19:19).
West Holt held off Rock County 16 to 17 for the girls’ title. Rock County’s Daisy Frick won in 19:59, just ahead of West Holt’s Maddie Davis (20:06).
Niobrara-Verdigre was fifth with 40 points, led by Danika Runnel’s (24:05) 14th place finish.
BOYS’ DIVISION
TEAM SCORES: West Holt 20, Elkhorn Valley 21, Neligh-Oakdale 34, Rock County 35, Boyd County 36, Summerland 53, Chambers-Wheeler Central 58
TOP 20: 1, Hunter Bennett, Elkhorn Valley 16:52; 2, Aaron Kraus, West Holt 17:08; 3, Raden Orton, Rock County 17:19; 4, Eli Thiele, Summerland 17:24; 5, Isaac Koenig, Boyd County 17:47; 6, Waylon Warneke, Elkhorn Valley 17:50; 7, Joseph Albrecht, West Holt 17:53; 8, Griffin Claussen, Neligh-Oakdale 18:04; 9, Ashton Higgins, Neligh-Oakdale 18:15; 10, Tommy Klemesrud, Rock County 18:27; 11, Tyler Jelinek, West Holt 18:36; 12, Nathan Larson, Chambers-Wheeler Central 18:37; 13, Kaesin Ellwanger, Boyd County 18:56; 14, Nate Halsey, Elkhorn Valley 19:02; 15, Carter Gotschall, West Holt 19:12; 16, Will Paxton, Stuart 19:13; 17, Ethan Moses, Chambers-Wheeler Central 19:16; 18, Gunner Vargas, Niobrara-Verdigre 19:19; 19, Thomas Johnson, Neligh-Oakdale 19:20; 20, Brayden Almgren, Boyd County 19:34
GIRLS’ DIVISION
TEAM SCORES: West Holt 16, Rock County 17, Boyd County 23, Summerland 27, Niobrara-Verdigre 40, Chambers-Wheeler Central 50
TOP 20: 1, Daisy Frick, Rock County 19:59; 2, Maddie Davis, West Holt 20:06; 3, Keira Taylor, North Central 20:41; 4, Mariah Ost, Rock County 20:50; 5, Kaci Wickersham, Summerland 20:51; 6, Natasha Zeisler, Boyd County 21:23; 7, Raina Le, Neligh-Oakdale 22:03; 8, Katilynn Kaup, Stuart 22:08; 9, Brianna Rentschler, West Holt 22:12; 10, Jenny Goesch, Boyd County 23:24; 11, Abby Thiele, West Holt 23:39; 12, Erica Bacon, Elkhorn Valley 23:54; 13, Aislynn Kester, Summerland 24:02; 14, Danika Runnels, Niobrara-Verdigre 24:05; 15, Andrea Hipke, Boyd County 24:08; 16, Chrissenna Swalley, Niobrara-Verdigre 24:28; 17, Hunter Wiebelhaus, Rock County 24:36; 18, Ellie Dougherty, Summerland 25:20; 19, Bobbi Guggenmos, Chambers-Wheeler Central 25:45; 20, Hailey Genereux, Chambers-Wheeler Central 26:59
