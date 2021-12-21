BASKETBALL
TUESDAY’S S.D. BOYS
Aberdeen Roncalli 51, Northwestern 40
Canistota 50, Bridgewater-Emery 36
Canton 67, Alcester-Hudson 22
Chester 53, McCook Central/Montrose 44
Clark/Willow Lake 58, Florence/Henry 50
Deubrook 59, Madison 55
Elk Point-Jefferson 53, Viborg-Hurley 45
Faulkton 44, Wolsey-Wessington 36
Flandreau 78, Castlewood 56
Freeman Academy/Marion 68, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 41
Gayville-Volin 49, Centerville 42
Groton Area 70, Redfield 58
Harding County 54, Grant County/Mott-Regent Co-op, N.D. 49
LeMars, Iowa 56, Harrisburg 51, OT
Milbank 55, Webster 44
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 63, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 29
North Central, Neb. 52, Gregory 44
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 68, Arlington 62
Parkston 60, Parker 58
Philip 54, Kadoka Area 47
Sioux Falls Jefferson 63, Sioux Falls Lincoln 61
Sioux Falls Washington 61, Huron 53
Sioux Valley 77, Beresford 61
St. Thomas More 49, Hill City 38
Stanley County 56, Jones County 41
Vermillion 70, Tri-Valley 35
Wagner 69, Menno 31
Warner 69, Waverly-South Shore 34
Yankton 74, Aberdeen Central 43
TUESDAY’S S.D. GIRLS
Alcester-Hudson 52, Canton 46
Bennett County 37, Lead-Deadwood 21
Centerville 60, Gayville-Volin 40
Dakota Valley 67, Hartington Cedar Catholic, Neb. 28
Douglas 62, Rapid City Central 39
Florence/Henry 61, Clark/Willow Lake 36
Garretson 66, Dell Rapids 43
Jones County 56, Stanley County 26
Lemmon 55, New England, N.D. 34
McCook Central/Montrose 53, Chester 51
Milbank 48, Webster 30
Miller 38, Wessington Springs 30
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 62, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 43
North Central, Neb. 48, Gregory 47, OT
Rapid City Stevens 63, Sturgis Brown 34
Scotland 38, Burke 35
Sioux Falls Washington 72, Huron 50
Sioux Valley 58, Beresford 48
St. Thomas More 49, Hill City 38
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 44, Freeman Academy/Marion 30
Vermillion 47, Tri-Valley 37
Viborg-Hurley 53, Elk Point-Jefferson 41
Wagner 60, Menno 16
Wall 56, Belle Fourche 53
Yankton 40, Aberdeen Central 37
TUESDAY’S NEB. BOYS
Amherst 69, Gothenburg 57
Ansley-Litchfield 54, Sandhills/Thedford 43
Ashland-Greenwood 65, Wahoo 43
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 68, Pender 43
Battle Creek 51, Ponca 41
Bishop Neumann 59, Omaha Gross Catholic 52
Bridgeport 54, Chase County 40, OT
Broken Bow 66, Hershey 43
Burwell 62, Elba 19
Clarkson/Leigh 51, Columbus Lakeview 42
Doniphan-Trumbull 61, Sandy Creek 48
Dorchester 48, Cedar Bluffs 37
Dundy County-Stratton 59, Wauneta-Palisade 12
Elkhorn 55, Ralston 47
Elkhorn North 46, Hastings 37
Elmwood-Murdock 43, Falls City 21
Fairbury 49, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 48
Falls City Sacred Heart 53, Tri County 36
Friend 65, Exeter/Milligan 42
Gordon/Rushville 55, Chadron 51
Grand Island Central Catholic 52, Seward 42
Hastings St. Cecilia 43, Fillmore Central 30
Humphrey St. Francis 67, Nebraska Christian 53
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 70, Columbus Scotus 43
Johnson County Central 46, Freeman 40
Kearney Catholic 63, Boone Central 44
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 77, Bloomfield 43
Leyton 67, Arthur County 27
Lincoln Lutheran 57, Elkhorn Mount Michael 44
Louisville 54, Malcolm 53
Medicine Valley 55, Alma 30
Milford 60, North Bend Central 52
Norfolk Catholic 75, Winnebago 41
Norris 45, Aurora 40
North Central 52, Gregory, S.D. 44
Northern Valley, Kan. 68, Arapahoe 40
O'Neill 71, Crofton 39
Omaha Skutt Catholic 48, Beatrice 40
Riverside 92, Twin Loup 46
Shelby/Rising City 46, High Plains Community 29
Sidney 72, Holdrege 38
Southern Valley 56, Southwest 54
Stanton 57, Wisner-Pilger 54
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 61, Franklin 22
Thayer Central 45, Wilber-Clatonia 25
Wakefield 49, Hartington-Newcastle 40
Waverly 50, Crete 41
York 45, Adams Central 40
Yutan 56, Raymond Central 37
Harrison Holiday Tournament
Championship
Morrill 44, Hay Springs 41
Consolation
Crawford 59, Sioux County 18
Knight Holiday Classic
South Sioux City 59, Archbishop Bergan 51
Maxwell Tournament
Consolation
Brady 58, Maxwell 56
Metro Tournament
Bellevue West 77, Bellevue East 35
Elkhorn South 48, Millard South 46
Millard North 52, Omaha Bryan 50
Omaha Central 54, Papillion-LaVista South 53
Omaha Westside 86, Omaha Benson 51
Papillion-LaVista 52, Omaha North 33
Paxton Tournament
Championship
Maywood-Hayes Center 54, Paxton 41
Perkins County Tournament
Championship
Wallace 49, Hyannis 47
Consolation
Perkins County def. Creek Valley, forfeit
Runza Holiday Classic
Cozad 47, Central City 44
Cross County 59, Superior 48
Wood River 59, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 48
TUESDAY’S NEB. GIRLS
Alma 47, Medicine Valley 42
Amherst 48, Gothenburg 34
Ansley-Litchfield 44, Sandhills/Thedford 27
Arapahoe 59, Northern Valley, Kan. 44
Bishop Neumann 46, Omaha Gross Catholic 26
Bridgeport 57, Chase County 51
Broken Bow 58, Hershey 41
Burwell 57, Elba 12
Columbus Lakeview 34, Clarkson/Leigh 31
Columbus Scotus 51, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 33
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln, Iowa 53, Elkhorn 41
Crofton 55, O'Neill 33
Dakota Valley, S.D. 67, Hartington Cedar Catholic 28
Doniphan-Trumbull 57, Sandy Creek 28
Dorchester 50, Cedar Bluffs 23
Elkhorn North 72, Hastings 42
Elmwood-Murdock 58, Falls City 26
Exeter/Milligan 51, Friend 24
Fairbury 49, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 29
Falls City Sacred Heart 62, Tri County 10
Grand Island Central Catholic 62, Seward 46
Guardian Angels 48, Wayne 18
Hastings St. Cecilia 61, Fillmore Central 30
Humphrey St. Francis 44, Nebraska Christian 33
Johnson County Central 46, Freeman 40
Kearney Catholic 49, Boone Central 20
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 52, Bloomfield 37
Leyton 48, Arthur County 40
Malcolm 54, Louisville 27
Meridian 44, Hampton 32
Minden 51, Gibbon 18
Norfolk Catholic 54, Winnebago 36
Norris 52, Aurora 31
North Bend Central 54, Milford 34
North Central 48, Gregory, S.D. 47, OT
Ponca 51, Battle Creek 25
Ralston 49, Fort Calhoun 47
Raymond Central 46, Yutan 43
Shelby/Rising City 24, High Plains Community 20
Sidney 40, Holdrege 36
Southwest 48, Southern Valley 42
St. Mary's 60, Osmond 42
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 40, Franklin 30
Thayer Central 43, Wilber-Clatonia 30
Wakefield 49, Hartington-Newcastle 31
Waverly 29, Crete 22
West Point-Beemer 51, Douglas County West 43
Wisner-Pilger 48, Stanton 43
York 33, Adams Central 29
Harrison Holiday Tournament
Championship
Crawford 45, Sioux County 40
Consolation
Hay Springs 52, Morrill 51
Maxwell Tournament
Championship
Sandhills Valley 48, South Loup 25
Consolation
Maxwell 41, Brady 20
Metro Tournament
Bellevue East 55, Papillion-LaVista South 40
Bellevue West 61, Omaha Northwest 26
Gretna 42, Elkhorn South 22
Millard North 62, Millard West 49
Omaha Benson 47, Papillion-LaVista 41
Omaha Central 72, Omaha Burke 25
Paxton Tournament
Championship
Maywood-Hayes Center 45, Paxton 26
Consolation
Mullen 60, Garden County 32
Perkins County Tournament
Championship
Perkins County 65, Wallace 41
Consolation
Hyannis 51, Creek Valley 36
Pleasanton Holiday Tournament
Championship
Ravenna 42, Cambridge 35
Consolation
Pleasanton 46, Anselmo-Merna 34
Runza Holiday Classic
Cozad 43, Central City 24
Superior 51, Cross County 35
Wood River 41, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 36
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Summerland vs. Niobrara/Verdigre, ppd.
