BASKETBALL

TUESDAY’S S.D. BOYS

Aberdeen Roncalli 51, Northwestern 40

Canistota 50, Bridgewater-Emery 36

Canton 67, Alcester-Hudson 22

Chester 53, McCook Central/Montrose 44

Clark/Willow Lake 58, Florence/Henry 50

Deubrook 59, Madison 55

Elk Point-Jefferson 53, Viborg-Hurley 45

Faulkton 44, Wolsey-Wessington 36

Flandreau 78, Castlewood 56

Freeman Academy/Marion 68, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 41

Gayville-Volin 49, Centerville 42

Groton Area 70, Redfield 58

Harding County 54, Grant County/Mott-Regent Co-op, N.D. 49

LeMars, Iowa 56, Harrisburg 51, OT

Milbank 55, Webster 44

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 63, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 29

North Central, Neb. 52, Gregory 44

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 68, Arlington 62

Parkston 60, Parker 58

Philip 54, Kadoka Area 47

Sioux Falls Jefferson 63, Sioux Falls Lincoln 61

Sioux Falls Washington 61, Huron 53

Sioux Valley 77, Beresford 61

St. Thomas More 49, Hill City 38

Stanley County 56, Jones County 41

Vermillion 70, Tri-Valley 35

Wagner 69, Menno 31

Warner 69, Waverly-South Shore 34

Yankton 74, Aberdeen Central 43

TUESDAY’S S.D. GIRLS

Alcester-Hudson 52, Canton 46

Bennett County 37, Lead-Deadwood 21

Centerville 60, Gayville-Volin 40

Dakota Valley 67, Hartington Cedar Catholic, Neb. 28

Douglas 62, Rapid City Central 39

Florence/Henry 61, Clark/Willow Lake 36

Garretson 66, Dell Rapids 43

Jones County 56, Stanley County 26

Lemmon 55, New England, N.D. 34

McCook Central/Montrose 53, Chester 51

Milbank 48, Webster 30

Miller 38, Wessington Springs 30

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 62, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 43

North Central, Neb. 48, Gregory 47, OT

Rapid City Stevens 63, Sturgis Brown 34

Scotland 38, Burke 35

Sioux Falls Washington 72, Huron 50

Sioux Valley 58, Beresford 48

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 44, Freeman Academy/Marion 30

Vermillion 47, Tri-Valley 37

Viborg-Hurley 53, Elk Point-Jefferson 41

Wagner 60, Menno 16

Wall 56, Belle Fourche 53

Yankton 40, Aberdeen Central 37

TUESDAY’S NEB. BOYS

Amherst 69, Gothenburg 57

Ansley-Litchfield 54, Sandhills/Thedford 43

Ashland-Greenwood 65, Wahoo 43

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 68, Pender 43

Battle Creek 51, Ponca 41

Bishop Neumann 59, Omaha Gross Catholic 52

Bridgeport 54, Chase County 40, OT

Broken Bow 66, Hershey 43

Burwell 62, Elba 19

Clarkson/Leigh 51, Columbus Lakeview 42

Doniphan-Trumbull 61, Sandy Creek 48

Dorchester 48, Cedar Bluffs 37

Dundy County-Stratton 59, Wauneta-Palisade 12

Elkhorn 55, Ralston 47

Elkhorn North 46, Hastings 37

Elmwood-Murdock 43, Falls City 21

Fairbury 49, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 48

Falls City Sacred Heart 53, Tri County 36

Friend 65, Exeter/Milligan 42

Gordon/Rushville 55, Chadron 51

Grand Island Central Catholic 52, Seward 42

Hastings St. Cecilia 43, Fillmore Central 30

Humphrey St. Francis 67, Nebraska Christian 53

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 70, Columbus Scotus 43

Johnson County Central 46, Freeman 40

Kearney Catholic 63, Boone Central 44

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 77, Bloomfield 43

Leyton 67, Arthur County 27

Lincoln Lutheran 57, Elkhorn Mount Michael 44

Louisville 54, Malcolm 53

Medicine Valley 55, Alma 30

Milford 60, North Bend Central 52

Norfolk Catholic 75, Winnebago 41

Norris 45, Aurora 40

North Central 52, Gregory, S.D. 44

Northern Valley, Kan. 68, Arapahoe 40

O'Neill 71, Crofton 39

Omaha Skutt Catholic 48, Beatrice 40

Riverside 92, Twin Loup 46

Shelby/Rising City 46, High Plains Community 29

Sidney 72, Holdrege 38

Southern Valley 56, Southwest 54

Stanton 57, Wisner-Pilger 54

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 61, Franklin 22

Thayer Central 45, Wilber-Clatonia 25

Wakefield 49, Hartington-Newcastle 40

Waverly 50, Crete 41

York 45, Adams Central 40

Yutan 56, Raymond Central 37

Harrison Holiday Tournament

Championship

Morrill 44, Hay Springs 41

Consolation

Crawford 59, Sioux County 18

Knight Holiday Classic

South Sioux City 59, Archbishop Bergan 51

Maxwell Tournament

Consolation

Brady 58, Maxwell 56

Metro Tournament

Bellevue West 77, Bellevue East 35

Elkhorn South 48, Millard South 46

Millard North 52, Omaha Bryan 50

Omaha Central 54, Papillion-LaVista South 53

Omaha Westside 86, Omaha Benson 51

Papillion-LaVista 52, Omaha North 33

Paxton Tournament

Championship

Maywood-Hayes Center 54, Paxton 41

Perkins County Tournament

Championship

Wallace 49, Hyannis 47

Consolation

Perkins County def. Creek Valley, forfeit

Runza Holiday Classic

Cozad 47, Central City 44

Cross County 59, Superior 48

Wood River 59, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 48

TUESDAY’S NEB. GIRLS

Alma 47, Medicine Valley 42

Amherst 48, Gothenburg 34

Ansley-Litchfield 44, Sandhills/Thedford 27

Arapahoe 59, Northern Valley, Kan. 44

Bishop Neumann 46, Omaha Gross Catholic 26

Bridgeport 57, Chase County 51

Broken Bow 58, Hershey 41

Burwell 57, Elba 12

Columbus Lakeview 34, Clarkson/Leigh 31

Columbus Scotus 51, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 33

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln, Iowa 53, Elkhorn 41

Crofton 55, O'Neill 33

Dakota Valley, S.D. 67, Hartington Cedar Catholic 28

Doniphan-Trumbull 57, Sandy Creek 28

Dorchester 50, Cedar Bluffs 23

Elkhorn North 72, Hastings 42

Elmwood-Murdock 58, Falls City 26

Exeter/Milligan 51, Friend 24

Fairbury 49, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 29

Falls City Sacred Heart 62, Tri County 10

Grand Island Central Catholic 62, Seward 46

Guardian Angels 48, Wayne 18

Hastings St. Cecilia 61, Fillmore Central 30

Humphrey St. Francis 44, Nebraska Christian 33

Johnson County Central 46, Freeman 40

Kearney Catholic 49, Boone Central 20

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 52, Bloomfield 37

Leyton 48, Arthur County 40

Malcolm 54, Louisville 27

Meridian 44, Hampton 32

Minden 51, Gibbon 18

Norfolk Catholic 54, Winnebago 36

Norris 52, Aurora 31

North Bend Central 54, Milford 34

North Central 48, Gregory, S.D. 47, OT

Ponca 51, Battle Creek 25

Ralston 49, Fort Calhoun 47

Raymond Central 46, Yutan 43

Shelby/Rising City 24, High Plains Community 20

Sidney 40, Holdrege 36

Southwest 48, Southern Valley 42

St. Mary's 60, Osmond 42

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 40, Franklin 30

Thayer Central 43, Wilber-Clatonia 30

Wakefield 49, Hartington-Newcastle 31

Waverly 29, Crete 22

West Point-Beemer 51, Douglas County West 43

Wisner-Pilger 48, Stanton 43

York 33, Adams Central 29

Harrison Holiday Tournament

Championship

Crawford 45, Sioux County 40

Consolation

Hay Springs 52, Morrill 51

Maxwell Tournament

Championship

Sandhills Valley 48, South Loup 25

Consolation

Maxwell 41, Brady 20

Metro Tournament

Bellevue East 55, Papillion-LaVista South 40

Bellevue West 61, Omaha Northwest 26

Gretna 42, Elkhorn South 22

Millard North 62, Millard West 49

Omaha Benson 47, Papillion-LaVista 41

Omaha Central 72, Omaha Burke 25

Paxton Tournament

Championship

Maywood-Hayes Center 45, Paxton 26

Consolation

Mullen 60, Garden County 32

Perkins County Tournament

Championship

Perkins County 65, Wallace 41

Consolation

Hyannis 51, Creek Valley 36

Pleasanton Holiday Tournament

Championship

Ravenna 42, Cambridge 35

Consolation

Pleasanton 46, Anselmo-Merna 34

Runza Holiday Classic

Cozad 43, Central City 24

Superior 51, Cross County 35

Wood River 41, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 36

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Summerland vs. Niobrara/Verdigre, ppd.

