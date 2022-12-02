CENTERVILLE — Centerville overcame an early deficit, outscoring Hanson 25-11 in the second quarter, to claim a 51-42 victory over the Beaverettes in the girls’ basketball season opener for both squads.

Lillie Eide finished with 19 points, eight rebounds and five steals for Centerville. Thea Gust posted 17 points. Bailey Hansen finished with eight points and nine rebounds. Keira Austin and MaKayla Heesch each had four steals in the victory.

