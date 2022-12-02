CENTERVILLE — Centerville overcame an early deficit, outscoring Hanson 25-11 in the second quarter, to claim a 51-42 victory over the Beaverettes in the girls’ basketball season opener for both squads.
Lillie Eide finished with 19 points, eight rebounds and five steals for Centerville. Thea Gust posted 17 points. Bailey Hansen finished with eight points and nine rebounds. Keira Austin and MaKayla Heesch each had four steals in the victory.
Annalyse Weber led Hanson with eight points, six rebounds and three steals. Erin Dewald added seven points.
Centerville travels to Canistota on Tuesday. Hanson is off until a Dec. 10 trip to Ethan.
HANSON (0-1) 14 11 8 9 — 42
CENTERVILLE (1-0) 5 25 12 9 — 51
Freeman Academy-Marion 35, Colome 30
FREEMAN — Jada Koerner finished with 22 points, eight rebounds and six steals to lead Freeman Academy-Marion past Colome 47-30 in Great Plains Conference girls’ basketball action on Friday in Freeman. The game served as the season opener for both squads.
Also for the victorious Bearcats, Alivea Weber scored nine points and Leah Goodwin grabbed nine rebounds.
Maura Luedke led Colome with seven points.
The Bearcats are off until Dec. 8, when they travel to Mitchell Christian. Colome hosts Corsica-Stickney on Dec. 10.
COLOME (0-1) 10 5 6 9 — 30
FR. ACAD.-MAR. (1-0) 11 17 7 12 — 47
Bloomfield 59, Tri County Northeast 41
BLOOMFIELD, Neb. — Madison Abbenhaus scored 23 points to lead Bloomfield past Tri County Northeast 59-41 in Lewis & Clark Conference girls’ basketball action on Friday.
Olivia Lauck scored 10 points for Bloomfield. Avery Bargman and Christina Martenson each had eight points for the Queen Bees, who outscored Tri County Northeast 33-14 in the second half.
Bloomfield hosts Stuart on Tuesday. Tri County Northeast crosses the Iowa border to face Siouxland Community Christian on Dec. 8.
TRI CO. NE (0-2) 9 18 7 7 — 41
BLOOMFIELD (1-1) 10 16 18 15 — 59
EP-PJ 56, Niobrara-Verdigre 48
ELGIN, Neb. — Elgin Public-Pope John outscored Niobrara-Verdigre 26-10 in the fourth quarter to rally to a 56-48 victory over the Cougars in Niobrara Valley Conference girls’ basketball action on Friday.
Keyera Eisenhauer scored 21 points for Elgin Public-Pope John. Ashlynne Charf added 15 points in the victory.
EP-PJ, 2-0, hosts Neligh-Oakdale on Tuesday. Niobrara-Verdigre, 1-1, travels to O’Neill St. Mary’s on Tuesday.
NIOBRARA-VERDIGRE (1-1) 13 4 21 10 — 48
ELGIN PUBLIC-PJ (2-0) 10 13 7 26 — 56
CROFTON, Neb. — Crofton used a balanced attack to claim a 71-41 victory over Laurel-Concord-Coleridge in girls’ basketball action on Friday.
Sammie Allen finished with 13 points for Crofton. Cassie Allen, Caitlin Guenther and Ellie Tramp each had nine points. Lexie Wiebelhaus and Blair Jordan each scored eight points in the victory.
Tali Ervin led LCC with 11 points. Mallory Erickson added eight points.
Crofton, 2-0, travels to Boone Central on Tuesday. LCC, 1-1, travels to Homer on Tuesday.
