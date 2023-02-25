VERMILLION — South Dakota fourth-year junior Carly Haring has been named the Summit League Indoor Track & Field Female Scholar of the Championship announced by the league office Saturday.
Haring, a four-time Academic All-Summit and four-time USTFCCCA All-Academic honoree, boasts a perfect 4.00 grade-point average as a medical biology major.
A native of Mitchell, South Dakota, Haring is a two-time all-Summit honoree at the indoor championships, finishing runner-up last year with a height of 5-8 ¾ (1.75m). She owns a personal best of 5-10 ¾ (1.80m). Haring is also a two-time qualifier for the NCAA West Preliminaries.
The Summit League Scholar of the Championship is presented to the student-athlete with the highest cumulative undergraduate grade-point average participating at each of the Summit League’s 19 championships. Each institution that is participating in a Summit League Championship is eligible to submit one nominee for the Scholar of the Championship award.
South Dakota takes the stage at the Summit League Indoor Track and Field Championships on Saturday and Sunday. Haring competes in the women’s high jump at 2 p.m. Sunday.
