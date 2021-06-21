VERMILLION— University of South Dakota head coaches have chosen 18 student-athletes as recipients of the 2020-21 Coyote Character Awards announced Monday in a digital version of The Charlies, the athletics annual award ceremony.
The Coyote Character Award was created in 2001 by the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee to honor the student-athletes that demonstrate the basics of good character including respect, trustworthiness, responsibility, fairness, caring and sportsmanship. These student-athletes have demonstrated good character on the field or court of play as well as in the classroom. They are role models for South Dakota athletics.
This year’s 18 recipients: Jonna Bart women’s cross country from Aurora, Neb.; Cole Streich, men’s cross country from Janesville, Minn.; Brigit Blote, women’s indoor track & field from Rapid City; Jess Skopec, women’s outdoor track & field from Coralville, Iowa; Zach Renken, men’s indoor track & field from Spirit Lake, Iowa; Armand Khan, men’s outdoor track & field from Ratingen, Germany; Lauren Wobken, softball from Scribner, Neb.; Jana Lazarevic, women’s tennis from Belgrade, Serbia; Ryan Neff, Men’s Golf from Sioux Falls; Claudia Kunzer, women’s basketball from Bartlett, Ill.; Sammy Whitting, women’s triathlon from Brisbane, Australia; Megan Munneke, women’s golf, Champlin, Minn.; Ally Grothusen, volleyball from Davenport, Iowa; Alexis Mitchell, women’s soccer from Lee’s Summit, Mo.; A.J. Plitzuweit, men’s basketball from Vermillion; Maddie Gallagher, women’s swimming & diving from St. Michael, Minn.; Jacob Won, men’s swimming & diving from Katy, Texas; and Jack Cochrane, Football from Mount Vernon, Iowa.
The digitized format of The Charlies will include the debut of awards throughout the week on GoYotes.com and @SDCoyotes social media accounts.
