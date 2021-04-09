Mount Marty bounced back from an opening game setback to claim an 8-4 victory in the nightcap of a Great Plains Athletic Conference baseball doubleheader against Doane, Friday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Doane won the opener 13-3 behind a school-record six home runs.
Mount Marty had three home runs in the nightcap, with Billy Hancock and Jet Weber each having two hits, including a home run, and two RBI. Julito Fazzini also had two hits. Colin Muth had a home run and two RBI. Mason Townsend doubled, and Josh Roemen, Josh Mares and Cole Anderson each had a hit.
Nate Mensik homered for Doane. Jack Tillman added a double.
Blake Svoboda struck out seven batters in five innings of work for the win. Chris Rofe pitched four shutout innings, striking out four, for the long-relief save. Thaniel Trumper took the loss.
In the opener for Doane, Joe Osborn had two home runs, a double and three RBI to lead the way. Andy Theiler also had two home runs, finishing with three hits and four RBI. Lukas White and Talon Little each had three hits, each with a home run and a double.
Also for the Tigers, Jaryn Nakamoto had two hits, including a triple.
Townsend went 4-for-4 with a home run for Mount Marty.Caid Koletzky had two hits, including a home run. Fazzini also had two hits. Weber also homered. Hancock added a hit in the effort.
Kyler Beekman picked up the win. Tyler Priest took the loss.
Mount Marty, 18-14 overall and 6-8 in the GPAC, hosts Midland on Sunday. Start time for the twinbill is 1 p.m.
High School
Wagner 8, Beresford 1
WAGNER — Nolan Carda had two hits, including a grand slam, to lead Wagner past Beresford 8-1 in club high school baseball action on Friday.
Ayden Bruguier also had two hits for Wagner. Dustin Honomichl had a double and three RBI. Carter Cournoyer added a hit in the victory.
Jake Goblirsch had two hits and Kaleb Bickett doubled for Beresford. Zach Boden, Cody Klungseth and Tate Vanotterlou each had a hit for the Watchdogs.
Carda picked up the win, striking out 10 in his four innings of work. Honomichel struck out four in two innings of relief, with Bruguier striking out two in his inning of work. Alex Winquist took the loss.
Wagner travels to Dakota Valley on Sunday, a 3 p.m. start.
Vermillion 10, Scotland-Menno 0
VERMILLION — Vermillion scored six runs in the first and didn’t look back on the way to a 10-0 victory over Scotland-Menno in club high school baseball action on Friday at Prentis Park.
Jake Jensen doubled and singled, driving in two, for Vermillion. Jack Kratz also had two hits. Connor Saunders, Willis Robertson, Ben Burbach and Reece Proefrock each had a hit in the victory.
Dawson Bietz’s single was the lone hit for Scotland-Menno.
Burbach pitched three shutout innings, striking out two, and Robertson pitched two no-hit innings, striking out two, for Vermillion. Austin Pillsbury took the loss.
Vermillion, 3-1, travels to Madison on Sunday. The Tanagers will face Madison and Huron in the triangular event, scheduled to begin at noon. Scotland-Menno travels to Dakota Valley today (Saturday) and to Hanson-Aurora on Sunday.
