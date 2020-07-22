HARRISBURG — The Yankton Black Sox completed a doubleheader sweep of Harrisburg, by scores of 7-2 and 8-3, in youth baseball action Wednesday in Harrisburg.
In the first game, Mac Ryken was 3-3 with two runs scored for Yankton, while Cody Oswald doubled and singled. Jack Halsted and Drew Ryken both scored twice.
Halsted pitched 3 1/3 innings and struck out four.
In the second game, Drew Ryken was 3-3 with a pair of runs scored for Yankton, while Halstead doubled, and Cooper Grotenhuis, Mac Ryken and Keagan Holstrom all singled.
Drew Ryken got the win in relief of Grotenhuis.
The Black Sox visit Crofton, Nebraska, for a single game next Monday at 5:30 p.m.
Reds 13-12, Brookings 0-3
BROOKINGS — The Yankton Reds combined to score 25 runs in a doubleheader sweep of Brookings in a youth baseball doubleheader Wednesday in Brookings. Game scores 13-0 and 12-3.
In the opener, Cohen Zahrbock and Trey Sager both had three hits for Yankton, while Kael Garry pitched four shutout innings with two hits allowed.
Evan Serck and Easton Nelson both added two this for Yankton, while Serck scored three runs, and Nelson, Matthew Sheldon and Sager all scored twice.
In game two, Sheldon recorded three singles, two runs scored and three RBI for Yankton, while Zahrbock singled twice and Nelson scored twice. Kaden Hughes had the other hit.
Zahrbock was also the winning pitcher, with five strikeouts and two hits allowed over 2 2/3 innings.
The Reds visit Sioux Falls West for a doubleheader next Monday, beginning at 5 p.m.
