Kruz Perrott-Hunt
South Dakota’s Kruz Perrott-Hunt, left, drives past Lipscomb’s Will Pruitt during their men’s basketball game earlier this season. USD hits the road to North Dakota and North Dakota State after a 2-0 home week in Summit League play.

 James D. Cimburek/P&D

VERMILLION — South Dakota Coyotes men’s basketball assistant coach Patrick Eberhart was pleased with the team’s focus throughout the week leading to their sweep of St. Thomas and Western Illinois at home last week to get to 2-1 in Summit League play (7-8 overall).

“This team has been resilient,” he said during a Zoom call Tuesday. “They’ve had a new added type of focus since we’ve come back from the Christmas break.”

