VERMILLION — South Dakota Coyotes men’s basketball assistant coach Patrick Eberhart was pleased with the team’s focus throughout the week leading to their sweep of St. Thomas and Western Illinois at home last week to get to 2-1 in Summit League play (7-8 overall).
“This team has been resilient,” he said during a Zoom call Tuesday. “They’ve had a new added type of focus since we’ve come back from the Christmas break.”
That focus showed in the team’s 92-84 win over St. Thomas Dec. 29 and an 80-63 victory over Western Illinois Dec. 31. In Eberhart’s opinion, the success of the offense is tied to playing complimentary basketball.
“We’re really starting to hit our stride offensively (with) moving the ball, sharing the ball and getting great team shots,” he said. “We made 14 threes in the St. Thomas game and then 10 in the Western Illinois game. When we’re shooting the ball like that and we’re really guarding on the other end, which is what happened, then good things happen for this team.”
The Coyotes are looking for those good things to continue as they hit the road to take on the North Dakota Fighting Hawks Thursday.
“Now we’re trying to take our show on the road,” Eberhart said. “We’re going to see if our defense travels on the road here, so we’re excited about that challenge.”
Offensively, Eberhart is excited to see how the team builds off of two excellent performances.
“It’s starting to click for us,” he said. “That credit goes to Casey (Kasperbauer) for narrowing the focus and a lot of credit goes to our guys for their willingness to give up themselves for the betterment of the team.”
Sometimes, players do not score willingly, as was the case Saturday. A.J. Plitzuweit had to sit out most of the first half of Saturday’s contest against Western Illinois due to foul trouble. In his absence, however, Kruz Perrott-Hunt stepped up and led the Coyotes with 30 points in that victory.
“First and foremost, we don’t want A.J. to get in any more foul trouble where he has to sit for 16 minutes in the first half,” Eberhart said. “We don’t want that, but it says something about this team that on any given night it could be any guy. It could be Mason (Archambault), it could be Kruz, it could be Tasos (Kamateros), it could be A.J.. That’s just this team. These are veteran guys. They’ve been through the league. They understand what it’s about. We’re happy to have that type of balance on our team.”
That balance translates to the defensive end of the floor as well. Mason Archambault is the key cog in the defensive unit for the Coyotes thus far this season.
“It doesn’t show up in the stat line, but it shows up in our locker room and on our bench,” Eberhart said. “Those guys understand that Mason is the catalyst. He leads us defensively and when he is really engaged in and flying around, it flows back to the rest of the guys. Mason has taken on that role and I’m happy for him. I’m proud of him. He’s given a little bit of his offensive game to take on a different role, but it’s a role we needed for us to have some type of success that we want to have.”
Coyotes head coach Eric Peterson is “progressing well” from injuries he sustained in a fall Dec. 7 and was able to spend Christmas at home. On the basketball court, Eberhart appreciates the extra work the rest of the coaching staff, which includes Kasperbauer, Brandon Ubel, Casey Bruggeman, and Josh Calbert have put in.
“We’ve all, during this process, had to take on a little bit different role, and those guys have been phenomenal,” Eberhart said. “We wouldn’t be where we are without those guys.”
The Coyotes’ contest against the Fighting Hawks tips off at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center.
