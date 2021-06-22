VERMILLION — Freshman Sara Reifenrath of the track and field squad and redshirt-sophomore A.J. Plitzuweit of the men’s basketball team have been named the South Dakota Rookies of the Year announced Tuesday in a digital version of The Charlies, the athletics annual award ceremony.
Reifenrath, a sprinter from Hartington, Nebraska, is the second women’s track and field athlete to be named Rookie of the Year, a list that includes Analisa Huschle in 2012. Plitzuweit, a guard from Vermillion, South Dakota, is the fourth men’s basketball player to earn the award with the most recent one being Matt Mooney in 2017.
Reifenrath was voted the Summit League Most Outstanding Performer at the outdoor championships, while also sweeping the Newcomer of the Championships both indoors and outdoors. She took home gold in the 200 meters, 400 meters and 4x400-meter relay at both the indoor and outdoor championships. She’s the second Coyote to earn the MOP honor and the seventh to earn the newcomer award since USD joined the league in 2012. Reifenrath was one of 25 Coyote qualifiers for the NCAA West Preliminary. Just a freshman, she broke USD’s school records for both the 200 meters and 400 meters, both indoors and out.
Plitzuweit was voted Summit League Newcomer of the Year and was a first-team all-conference selection this past season. Plitzwueit led the Coyotes to an 11-4 conference record and the No. 2 seed at the conference tournament. The team set several team records over the course of the season including longest win streak in the Division I era and longest conference win streak since joining the Summit League. Plitzuweit was one of three players in Division I to score 37 or more points twice in a season and finished the season averaging 19 points which ranked 46th nationally. Plitzuweit made a career-high eight 3-pointers en route to a career-high 37 points in a home win against Oral Roberts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.