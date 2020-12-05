SIOUX FALLS — The Yankton Gazelles broke the 130-point mark for the first time this season, recording a 130.25 to place sixth in the Lolly Forseth Invitational gymnastics meet on Saturday in Sioux Falls.
Mitchell won the team title with a 143.9, beating out defending champion Watertown (140.0).
Watertown’s Brooke Bollinger won the all-around with a score of 36.35. She also claimed top honors on the floor exercise (9.6) and uneven parallel bars (9.45). Watertown’s Natalie Benson won on the balance beam (9.2). Mitchell’s Joslin Sommerville claimed top marks on the vault (9.3).
Yankton was led by Alison Johnson, who scored 33.5 to place 10th in the all-around. She also placed 10th on floor, scoring 9.0.
Also for the Gazelles, Callie Boomsma placed 10th on bars, scoring an 8.4.
Yankton returns to Sioux Falls on Tuesday, facing Lincoln, Roosevelt and Washington in a quadrangular. Start time is 4 p.m.
TEAM SCORES: Mitchell 143.9, Watertown 140.0, Brookings 137.75, Harrisburg 136.5, S.F. Lincoln 130.8, Yankton 130.25, O’Gorman 127.8, S.F. Roosevelt 126.95, Pierre 124.05, S.F. Washington 91.55
ALL-AROUND: 1, Brooke Bollinger, Watertown 36.350; 2, Emily Moody, Mitchell 35.450; 3, Rachel Gannon, Brookings 35.000; 4, Haley Fodness, Roosevelt 34.700; 5, Izzabella Driscoll, Harrisburg 34.550; 6, Tayla Dobrenski, Brookings 34.350; 7, Lily Siemonsma, Brookings 34.150; 8, Kiah Boetel, Harrisburg 34.000; 9, Meredith Hruby, Harrisburg 33.800; 10, Alison Johnson, Yankton 33.500; OTHER YHS: 13, Callie Boomsma 33.15; 17, Mackenzie Steinbrecher 32.05
BARS: 1, Brooke Bollinger, Watertown 9.450; 2, Bentley Bates, Mitchell 9.300; 3, Joslin Sommerville, Mitchell 9.000; 4, Emily Moody, Mitchell 8.850; 5, Kyanna Gropper, Mitchell 8.750; 5, Kyra Gropper, Mitchell 8.750; 7, Izzabella Driscoll, Harrisburg 8.650; 8, Jaidyn Dahl, Watertown 8.600; 9, Lily Siemonsma, Brookings 8.450; 10, Callie Boomsma, Yankton 8.400; OTHER YHS: t17, Alison Johnson 8.05; 20, Mackenzie Steinbrecher 7.9; t27, Allie Byrkeland 7.2; 40, Hailee Gilbery 6.55;
BEAM: 1, Natalie Benson, Watertown 9.200; 2, Jaidyn Dahl, Watertown 9.150; 2, Maddi Lord, Mitchell 9.150; 4, Rachel Gannon, Brookings 9.000; 5, Grace Miller, O`Gorman 8.950; 5, Lily Siemonsma, Brookings 8.950; 7, Haley Fodness, Roosevelt 8.800; 7, Kiah Boetel, Harrisburg 8.800; 9, Masy Mock, Mitchell 8.750; 10, Delilah Fuls, Brookings 8.650; 10, Meredith Hruby, Harrisburg 8.650; YHS: t16, Mackenzie Steinbrecher 8.3; t22, Callie Boomsma 8.05; 29, Alison Johnson 7.75; 36, Hailee Gilbery 7.45; 38, Ava Koller 7.35
FLOOR: 1, Brooke Bollinger, Watertown 9.600; 2, Sidney Malde, Mitchell 9.450; 2, Joslin Sommerville, Mitchell 9.450; 4, Natalie Benson, Watertown 9.400; 5, Bentley Bates, Mitchell 9.250; 6, Meredith Hruby, Harrisburg 9.200; 6, Tayla Dobrenski, Brookings 9.200; 8, Rachel Bruggeman, Lincoln 9.150; 9, Lauren Holte, Lincoln 9.050; 10, Alison Johnson, Yankton 9.000; OTHER YHS: t29, Ava Koller, Callie Boomsma 8.25; 37, Mackenzie Steinbrecher 7.7; t38, Rachel Clark 7.5
VAULT: 1, Joslin Sommerville, Mitchell 9.300; 2, Emily Moody, Mitchell 9.250; 3, Lyla Erickson, Brookings 9.200; 3, Brooke Bollinger, Watertown 9.200; 5, Rachel Gannon, Brookings 9.100; 6, Chelsey Mohr, Mitchell 9.050; 7, Natalie Benson, Watertown 9.000; 8, Morgan Sandness, Lincoln 8.950; 9, Haley Fodness, Roosevelt 8.800; 9, Sierra Stevens, Brookings 8.800; 9, Tayla Dobrenski, Brookings 8.800; YHS: t12, Alison Johnsno 8.7; t23, Ava Koller, Callie Boomsma 8.45; t28, Hailee Gilbery 8.35; t37, Mackenzie Steinbrecher 8.15
