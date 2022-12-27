IRENE — Elk Point-Jefferson used a pair of 15-point scorers to down Irene-Wakonda in girls’ basketball action on Tuesday.
Kaitlyn Van Roekel and Bentlee Kollbaum each finished with 15 points for EPJ (3-3). Ashley Brewer added nine points in the victory.
Emma Marshall led Irene-Wakonda with a game-high 16 points. Quinn McDonald added eight points.
EPJ is off until a Jan. 3 trip to West Central. Irene-Wakonda hosts Hanson on Thursday.
ELK POINT-JEFFERSON (3-3) 20 15 20 5 — 60
IRENE-WAKONDA (1-4) 10 7 7 10 — 34
