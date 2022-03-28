SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota freshman pitcher Clara Edwards has been named the Summit League Pitcher of the Week for the third time this season after leading the Coyotes to a series win against North Dakota State this past weekend at Nygaard Field.
Edwards, who hails from Clay Center, Kansas, earned two complete-game victories over the Bison. She allowed just six hits in both games and three earned runs in 14 innings of work. North Dakota State managed one unearned run the second time around against Edwards which was an 8-1 South Dakota win Sunday in the rubber match of the three-game series.
Edwards leads the Summit with 102 2/3 innings pitched this season and her nine wins are third-most. She also has the fifth-most strikeouts with 67 and her 2.45 ERA is also fifth.
South Dakota faces Drake in a 4 p.m. doubleheader Tuesday in Des Moines, Iowa. The Coyotes host South Dakota State in a three-game series Saturday and Sunday in Vermillion.
