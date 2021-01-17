BLOOMFIELD, Neb. — Bloomfield rallied past Elkhorn Valley 60-58 in boys’ basketball action on Saturday.
Gabe Lauck scored 22 points and had 12 rebounds for Bloomfield. Layne Warrior scored 14 points and Cody Bruegman added 11 points in the victory.
Four players scored in double figures for Elkhorn Valley, led by Carter Rautenberg’s 15 points. Derek Hahne scored 12 points. Dawson Hansen and Nate Decker each scored 10 points. Conner Larson added six steals in the victory.
Bloomfield, 7-7, hosts Osmond on Tuesday. Elkhorn Valley, 7-5, hosts Wausa on Tuesday.
ELKHORN VALLEY (7-5) 17 14 11 16 — 58
BLOOMFIELD (7-7) 16 10 15 19 — 60
Creighton 53, O’Neill 47
O’NEILL, Neb. — Creighton outscored O’Neill 37-20 in the middle two periods to claim a 53-47 victory over the Eagles in boys’ basketball action on Saturday.
No statistics were reported for Creighton. The Bulldogs, 10-2 and winners of eight straight, hosts Hartington Cedar Catholic on Tuesday.
Keegan Moore led O’Neill with 16 points. Landon Classen scored nine points and Keaton Wattier had 12 rebounds in the effort.
O’Neill travels to Neligh-Oakdale on Monday.
CREIGHTON (10-2) 5 18 19 11 — 53
O’NEILL (5-7) 14 10 10 13 — 47
Freeman Academy-Marion 58, Scotland 27
SCOTLAND — Freeman Academy-Marion put three players in double figures in a 58-27 victory over Scotland in boys’ basketball action on Saturday.
Thalen Schroeder posted 19 points and Donte Butler scored 12 points for FA-M. Quincy Blue finished with 10 points. Connor Epp had eight points and five assists, and Payton Arbach grabbed seven rebounds in the victory.
Nick Harrington led Scotland with six points.
Freeman Academy-Marion, 7-1 after a fourth straight victory, travels to Canistota on Tuesday. Scotland travels to Irene to face Irene-Wakonda on Tuesday.
FR. ACAD.-MAR. (7-1) 13 18 15 12 — 58
SCOTLAND (3-6) 9 6 6 6 — 27
BRLD 57, Ponca 51
BANCROFT, Neb. — Bancroft-Rosalie-Lyons-Decatur outscored Ponca 37-31 in the second half to pull past the Indians 57-51 in boys’ basketball action on Saturday.
No statistics were reported for BRLD (8-2), which travels to Wakefield on Tuesday.
Taylor Korth and Dalton Lamprecht each scored 14 points for Ponca. Lamprecht hit 4-of-4 from three-point range off the bench.
Also for Ponca, Aden Anderson scored 12 points, and Bryar Bennett added eight points, nine rebounds and six assists.
Ponca, 7-6, hosts Winnebago on Tuesday.
PONCA (7-6) 9 11 19 12 — 51
BRLD (8-2) 8 12 22 15 — 57
Burke 55, Gayville-Volin 41
GAYVILLE — Bruce Frank posted 21 points and five steals to lead Burke past Gayville-Volin 55-41 in boys’ basketball action on Saturday.
Ben Witt added 18 points and five assists in the victory.
Darien Rabe led Gayville-Volin with 14 points. Kyle Hirsch and Spencer Karstens each had nine points.
Burke, 6-3, hosts Boyd County, Nebraska, on Jan. 28. Gayville-Volin, 4-3, hosts Gayville-Volin on Tuesday.
Burke won the JV game 32-28.
BURKE (6-3) 11 11 13 20 — 55
GAYVILLE-VOLIN (4-3) 12 10 9 10 — 41
KWL 51, Avon 32
WHITE LAKE — Kimball-White Lake outscored Avon 23-7 in the second half to surge past the Pirates 51-32 in boys’ basketball action on Saturday.
Bennett Namanny scored 16 points to lead KWL. Jaxon Christensen and Brady Westendorf each had nine rebounds in the victory.
Ashton Frank and Eli Watchorn each scored nine points for Avon. Frank also had 12 rebounds.
KWL hosts Gregory on Thursday in Kimball. Avon hosts Andes Central-Dakota Christian on Thursday.
AVON (1-8) 10 15 5 2 — 32
KWL (3-6) 15 13 7 16 — 51
