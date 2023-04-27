WATERTOWN — The Yankton Bucks scored a pair of victories over Eastern South Dakota Conference opponents Thursday, topping Watertown and Brookings in boys’ tennis action in Watertown.
Yankton edged Watertown 5-4.
Becoming windy with showers overnight. Low near 45F. WNW winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: April 27, 2023 @ 10:43 pm
In singles play, Harrison Krajewski, Miles Krajewski and Luke Moeller each won. Zachary Briggs and Harrison Krajewski, and Moeller and Miles Krajewski each won in doubles.
Yankton scored a 9-0 victory over Brookings. Briggs earned a 10-0 victory at flight one singles, then teamed with Harrison Krajewski for a 10-1 win in flight one doubles.
Yankton, 13-5, travels to Mitchell on Monday to face ESD opponents Mitchell and Pierre.
YANKTON 5, WATERTOWN 4
SINGLES: Curtis Sneden W def. Zachary Briggs 10-8; Harrison Krajewski Y def. Mark Mahowald 10-0; Evan Meester W def. Christopher Rockne 10-6; Miles Krajewski Y def. Justin Remmers 10-8; Tyler Dingsor W def. Jack Pederson 10-9 (7-4); Luke Moeller Y def. Joey Meester 10-8;
DOUBLES: Briggs-H. Krajewski Y def. Sneden-Mahowald 10-4; Meester-Remmers W def. Rockne-Pederson 10-5; M. Krajewski-Moeller Y def. Dingsor-Sam Karst 10-8;
JV: Ethan Marsh Y def. Karst 8-2; Patrick Kralicek Y def. Skyler Stanton 8-1; Stanton-Joey Meester 8-7 (7-4)
YANKTON 9, BROOKINGS 0
SINGLES: Zachary Briggs Y def. Ayden Asche 10-0; Harrison Krajewski Y def. Braylon Peters 10-3; Christopher Rockne Y def. Carson Kreie 10-2; Miles Krajewski Y def. James Park 10-6; Jack Pederson Y def. Xavier St. Pierre 10-7; Luke Moeller Y def. Jean-Claude St. Pierre 10-2
DOUBLES: Briggs-H. Krajewksi Y def. Asche-Park 10-1; Rockne-Pederson Y def. Peters-Kreie 10-3; Ethan Marsh-Moeller Y def. St. Pierre-St. Pierre 10-4
JV: Marsh Y def. Andrew Hahn 8-2; Patrick Kralicek Y def. Benjamin Button 8-0; Kralicek-M. Krajewski Y def. Hahn-Button 8-2
