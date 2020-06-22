PIERRE — Parker’s Jill Christensen, the winningest volleyball coach in South Dakota high school history, is one of 13 honorees who will be recognized with the Distinguished Service Award by the South Dakota High School Activities Association during the 2020-21 school year.
Distinguished Service Award recipients are individuals whose contributions have had an impact on high school activity programs. The Distinguished Service Award is presented to honor administrators (principals, superintendents and athletic/activity directors); Board of Education members; athletic and fine arts activities coaches & directors; contest officials for fine arts and athletic activities; and contributors to statewide high school activities. The recipients of this award have given outstanding service to the youth of the state through the high school athletic and fine arts activities programs.
Christensen retired from teaching and coaching after the 2018-19 school year, ending her volleyball coaching career with 837 victories.
Another of the state’s volleyball coaching elites, Arlington’s Anita Boeck, will also be honored, as will Mitchell band director Ryan Stahle. Administrators to be honored include Brian Maher of Sioux Falls, Moe Ruesink of Volga, James Ferrell of Flandreau Indian School, Jack Rasmussen of Salem and Mike Ring of Highmore. Officials Larry Osborn and Randy Stanton, both of Rapid City, and Marc Marshall of White River, contributor Jayne Kraemer of Rapid City and Board of Education member David Planteen of Langford will also be honored.
