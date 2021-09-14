VOLLEYBALL
YANKTON MIDDLE SCHOOL
SEVENTH GRADE
SEPT. 13 VS. MITCHELL
A — YANKTON DEF. MITCHELL 25-9, 25-7: YMS Serving — Jade Jere 20 points (5 aces); Cami Buehlmann 9 points; Burkley Olson 7 points (2 aces)
B — YANKTON DEF. MITCHELL 25-21, 25-12: YMS Serving — Maddie Tereshinski 15 points (10 aces); Teisha Fleming 6 points (5 aces)
C — YANKTON TIED MITCHELL 25-22, 16-25: YMS Serving — Brooklyn Thygeson 10 points (4 aces); Eden Ruzicka 6 points (2 aces)
D — YANKTON DEF. MITCHELL 25-18, 25-18: YMS Serving — Hailey Bottolfson 12 points (4 aces); Charisma Sandoval 9 points (6 aces)
SEPT. 9 AT BROOKINGS
A — YANKTON DEF. BROOKINGS 25-10, 25-11, 15-7: YMS Serving — Jade Jere 15 points (10 aces); Burkley Olson 7 points (4 aces); Jocelyn Behrns 6 points (3 aces); Cami Buehlmann 6 points (3 aces)
B — YANKTON DEF. BROOKINGS 25-13, 25-10: YMS Serving — Maddie Tereshinski 9 points (8 aces); Olivia Woods 7 points (2 aces)
C – YANKTON DEF. BROOKINGS 25-17, 25-18: YMS Serving — Arcelli Aune 10 points (6 aces); London Anderson 7 points (4 aces)
D — YANKTON DEF. BROOKINGS 25-12, 25-9, 15-7: YMS Serving — Kaydence Schulz 17 points (13 aces); Charisma Sandoval 9 points (8 aces)
SEPT. 7 AT BRANDON VALLEY
A — BRANDON VALLEY DEF. YANKTON 25-16, 25-15: YMS Serving — Hale Wortmann 6 points (4 aces); Jade Jere 4 points
B — BRANDON VALLEY DEF. YANKTON 25-23, 25-14: YMS Serving — Maddie Tereshinski 4 points (4 aces); Marissa Byrkeland 3 points
C — BRANDON VALLEY DEF. YANKTON 25-15, 25-14: YMS Serving — Eden Ruzicka 5 points (2 aces); Brooklyn Thygeson 6 points (3 aces)
D — BRANDON VALLEY DEF. YANKTON 25-16, 25-13: YMS Serving — Hailey Bottolfson 6 points (2 aces); Kelsie Hausman 4 points (1 ace)
YANKTON PARKS & REC
WOMEN’S SAND TOURN.
RESULTS: KPI Crushers def. The Walnut 2-0 21-13, 22-20; Clever Beaches def. Sandlizards 2-0 21-10, 21-11
CHAMPIONSHIP: Clever Beaches def. KPI Crushers 2-0 21-15, 21-18
COED SAND TOURN.
RESULTS: KPI Crushers def. JJ Benji 2-1 21-16, 14-21, 22-20; Gettin Diggy with It def. O’Malley’s 2-0 21-19, 21-12; Average Joe’s def. Here for the Beer 2-0 21-7, 21-19; Net Ninjas def. Gettin Diggy with It 2-0 21-17, 21-11; Average Joe’s def. KPI Crushers 2-0 21-13, 23-21
CHAMPIONSHIP: Net Ninjas def. Average Joe’s 2-1 21-15, 18-21, 21-7
