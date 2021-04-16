O’NEILL, Neb. — Wausa came up just short of a sweep of the Division II team titles at the O’Neill Invitational track and field meet, held Thursday in O’Neill, Nebraska.
Wausa won the girls’ title with 114 points, well ahead of Humphrey St. Francis (97). Bloomfield was third with 82 points. Santee scored four points.
The Wausa girls won three events, with Abrielle Nelson winning the 300-meter hurdles (50.66) and running on the winning 1600 relay (4:34.35). Nelson was joined on the winning relay by Leah Bloomquist, Ashlynn Timmerman and Brooke Kumm.
Also for the Viking girls, Morgan Kleinschmit won the shot put (34-10 1/2).
Bloomfield’s Alexandra Eisenhauer had a four-win day. Individually she won the 100- (13.05) and 200-meter (26.86) dashes, as well as the 100-meter hurdles (16.86). She also teamed with Madison Abbenhaus, Kate Bruns and Lauren Pinkelman to win the 400 relay in 53.29.
St. Francis scored 99 points to edge Wausa (94) and Bloomfield (93) in the boys’ title. Santee scored two points.
Addison Smith had a pair of wins for Wausa, taking the 1600 (5:00.23) and 3200 (10:37.62) for the Vikings. Tyler Baue won the 110-meter hurdles (17.58) and ran on the Vikings’ winning 400-meter relay (48.81) with Josh Wattier, Jaxon Claussen and Steel Claussen).
Also for Wausa, Brandon Kristensen won the triple jump with a mark of 38-8.
Bloomfield’s Evan Haverkamp won the 100 (11.53) and 200 (23.31). The Bees won the 1600 relay in 3:46.58, with Cody Bruegman, Wylie Zephier, Blake Guenther and Layne Warrior competing.
