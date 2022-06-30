SIOUX FALLS — The Yankton Lakers earned a doubleheader sweep of Sioux Falls East in 14-under baseball action on Thursday.
The Lakers jumped out to a 4-0 lead and pulled away for an 11-4 victory in the opener.
Gavin Johnson went 3-for-4 for Yankton. Owen Eidsness had two hits. Easton Feser and Abe O’Brien each had a hit in the victory.
Beck Ryken picked up the win, striking out three in his 4 1/3 innings of work. Sam Gokie struck out three in 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief.
Yankton outlasted East 9-8 in the nightcap.
Johnson had two hits and Gokie tripled for Yankton. O’Brien doubled. Tate Beste, Feser, Brennan Gilmore, Jace Sedlacek and Boston Frick each had a hit in the victory.
Gilmore pitched two innings of shutout relief for the win. Christian Weier started, striking out three in his four innings of work.
The Lakers host Brookings on Wednesday, July 6.
Greysox 16, S.F. Post 15 0
SIOUX FALLS — The Yankton Greysox 13-14 year-old team rolled to a 16-0 rout of Sioux Falls Post 15 in youth baseball action on Thursday.
Liam Villanueva, Dylan Howe, Cale Haselhorst and Kaden Hunhoff each had two hits for Yankton. Devon Coke tripled, Eli Carlson doubled and Jack Brandt added a hit in the victory.
Hunhoff picked up the win, striking out two in the three-inning contest.
Yankton, 13-6-1, travels to Brookings on July 6. Start time is set for noon.
Greysox 9, Renner 5
SIOUX FALLS — The Yankton Greysox rallied from an early 4-0 deficit to claim a 9-5 victory over Renner White in 13-14 year-old baseball action on Thursday.
Brett Taggart went 3-for-4, and Liam Villanueva doubled and singled for Yankton. Dylan Howe and Kaden Hunhoff each had two hits. Jack Brandt, Eli Carlson and Cale Haselhorst each had a hit in the victory.
Ryan Turner pitched three innings of relief, striking out four, for the win.
Vermillion 4-4, Dakota Valley 2-8
VERMILLION — The Vermillion 14-under team split with the Dakota Valley 13-under team in youth baseball action on Thursday.
Trey Hansen and Jack Moskowitz each had two hits for Vermillion in a 4-2 victory in the opener. Karson Preister, Hayden Christopherson, Ryne Chapman and Cooper Reiser each had a hit in the effort.
Ryan Vitt picked up the win, going the distance.
Dakota Valley won the nightcap 8-4.
Padraig Fulton tripled and doubled, and Reise Pittman doubled and singled for Vermillion. Grant Roerig and Jacob Fischer each had a hit.
Chapman took the loss, with Reiser and Roerig each striking out two in relief.
B-AH 11, Lennox 1
BERESFORD — The Beresford-Alcester-Hudson 14-under team scored seven runs in the first inning on the way to an 11-1 victory over the Lennox 13-under team in baseball action on Thursday.
Ashton Oberle had a hit and two RBI, and Evan Brown and Tommy Walth each had a hit for B-AH.
Evan Haak picked up the win, striking out four in the five-inning contest.
Gayville-Volin 2, Scotland-Menno 2
SCOTLAND — Gayville-Volin and Scotland-Menno played to a 2-2 draw in 14-under baseball action on Thursday.
Cayden Ganschow had the lone Scotland-Menno hit. Gayville-Volin was no-hit in the contest.
Erick Buechler struck out seven in 3 2/3 innings of work for Scotland-Menno. Gayville-Volin used four pitchers, with Nathaniel Selchert striking out two in two innings of work.
Letcher 3, Parkston Orange 2
LETCHER — Letcher scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to claim a 3-2 victory over the Parkston Orange team in 14-under baseball action on Thursday.
Seven different players each had one hit for Parkston: Grady Bowar, Trey Boettcher, Landon Weber, Javin Kniffen, Quayden Culbert, Ty Kummer and Andrew Weisz.
Hayden Mette took the loss in relief of Bowar, who struck out nine in six innings of work.
