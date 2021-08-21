VERMILLION — After 106 minutes of scoreless action between South Dakota and Northern St, the Coyotes knocked in the game's only goal off a corner kick to give them the 1-0-win Saturday night at the First Bank & Trust Soccer Complex.
“It was a fun night. I was really proud of the defensive effort,” head coach Michael Thomas. “It is always nice to start the year with a shutout. It was exactly the game we needed. I want to thank Northern for coming down on such short notice and last but not least would like to thank the Coyote Crazies and all the fans who turned out on such short notice. They really made a difference.”
Senior Abby Ostrem lined up for the Yotes’ ninth and final corner kick of the night. After the goalkeeper got a hand on it, sophomore Maliah Atkins got her foot on it and placed the ball in the back of the net. It was the first goal of Atkins career and the first goal for the Coyotes in the 2021 season.
South Dakota (1-0) picked up its first win of the 2021 regular season while the Wolves (0-0) open their regular season action against Montana State Billing on September 2.
Redshirt-sophomore goalkeeper Caroline Lewis picked up the shutout with two saves on the night.
The Coyotes controlled most of the possession in the first half getting 10 shots off with several just missing the goal.
After not recording a shot in the first half, the Wolves came out strong in the second half recording four shots. The Yotes recorded 18 shots while Northern St recorded four shots.
Senior Joana Zanin almost connected on two free kicks with one just skimming the top of the net while the other hit the left side bar.
South Dakota will hit the road this week to face Colorado State on Thursday at 5 p.m. and Wyoming on Sunday at 2 p.m.
