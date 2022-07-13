The Yankton Lakers earned a doubleheader sweep over the Sioux Falls West “Red” squad in youth baseball action on Wednesday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Yankton rallied from an early 3-0 deficit to claim the opener 5-3.
Gavin Johnson had two hits, and Easton Feser had a hit and two RBI for Yankton. Sam Gokie, Jace Sedlacek and Carter Boomsma each had a hit in the victory.
Brennan Gilmore pitched 4 2/3 innings of shutout relief for the win.
Yankton rolled to a 12-2 victory in the nightcap.
Feser had a triple and two RBI for Yankton. Abe O’Brien and Boomsma each had a hit and two RBI. Tate Beste and Gokie each had a hit in the victory.
Owen Eidsness pitched three innings for the win.
The Lakers co-host the Bob Deery Classic tournament this weekend.
S.F. Post 15 6-9, Greysox 3-7
Sioux Falls Post 15 swept the Yankton Greysox in youth baseball action on Wednesday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Sioux Falls built a 6-0 lead and held on for a 6-3 victory in the opener.
Devon Coke went 3-for-3 for Yankton. Dylan Howe had a hit and two RBI. Aiden Mulder, Kaden Hunhoff, Jack Brandt and Eli Anderson each had a hit in the effort.
Mulder took the loss. Liam Villanueva pitched 3 1/3 innings of scoreless relief, striking out two.
Sioux Falls used a fast start to claim a 9-7 victory in the nightcap.
Ethan Carlson had two hits for Yankton. Anderson and Villanueva each doubled. Brett Taggart, Hunhoff, Noah Hansen and Coke each had a hit in the effort.
Coke took the loss. Hunhoff struck out four in his three innings of relief.
The Greysox co-host the Bob Deery Classic tournament this weekend.
S.F. Post 15 12, Reds 1
SIOUX FALLS — Sioux Falls Post 15 claimed a 12-1 victory over the Yankton Reds in youth baseball action on Wednesday.
Ryder Walsh had the lone Yankton hit.
Three different pitchers worked for the Reds, with Walsh striking out two in his 1 2/3 innings of work.
The Reds co-host the Bob Deery Classic tournament this weekend.
Harrisburg 16, Reds 5
SIOUX FALLS — Harrisburg downed the Yankton Reds 16-5 in youth baseball action on Wednesday.
Madden McQuade had two hits and three RBI, and Easton Schelhaas had two hits for Yankton. Connor Bain, Nate Myer and Logan Berndt each had a hit in the effort.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.