BERESFORD — An individual championship and strong finishes by a couple of young teams helped the Vermillion cross country program do something it hadn’t done in 14 years:
Qualify both its boys’ and girls’ teams for the South Dakota State Class A Cross Country Meet.
Vermillion finished second in the boys’ division and third in the girls’ division in the Region 3A Cross Country Meet on Thursday in Beresford, cementing both squads’ trips to state.
The Vermillion girls, led by a first place finish from Taeli Barta, tied Lennox with 47 points. Lennox claimed second due to a higher finish by the Orioles’ fifth runner. Ethan-Parkston won the team title with 44 points.
“Our girls were fourth last year,” said Vermillion head coach Kelly Fischbach. The 2007 season, Fischbach’s first as head coach, was the last time both programs qualified for state as a team. “They worked hard last summer and last track season. It paid off.”
Barta went out strong and kept the pace, finishing the 5,000-meter course in 19:19.34.
“I knew I needed to push myself if I was going to help get the team to state,” she said. “About a mile in, I knew I was feeling good so I decided to keep the pace up.”
Fischbach said that Barta — the veteran of the Tanager girls’ squad as a sophomore — had shown a similar pattern in her other individual wins this season.
“She was very confident today,” Fischbach said. “You could see it in her eyes about halfway through.”
Tea Area’s Jaycie Babb (19:28.04) was second, followed by Lennox’s Alicia Ruud (19:38.60), Vermillion’s Callie Radigan (19:39.58) and Ethan-Parkston’s Lindsey Roth (19:44.23).
Radigan and Lydia Anderson, who finished sixth for the Tanagers in 19:48.94, are both eighth graders.
“They ran fantastic,” Fischbach said. “They did what we asked.”
Also for Vermillion, eighth grader Olivia Formisano (22:36.27) was 39th, freshman Laiken Barta (22:52.88) was 42nd and eighth grader Mya Halverson (23:14.14) was 49th.
Ethan-Parkston, though led by the senior Roth, pushed through an equally-young pack to claim the team title. Seventh grader Morgan Maxwell (20:40.27) was 12th, seventh grader Berkley Ziebart (20:48.45) was 14th and seventh grader Sadie Mueller (20:53.61) was 16th. Also for Ethan-Parkston, sophomore Leah Klock (21:44.88) was 24th and junior Taryn Lentsch (22:24.12) was 34th.
Two other area runners broke into the top 10: Beresford eighth grader Ella Merriman (20:28.04) in eighth and Dakota Valley freshman Sophia Redler (20:32.25) in ninth. Andes Central-Dakota Christian had two in the top 20: eighth grader Lexi Schoenfelder (20:49.45) in 15th and junior Anna DeHaan (20:55.39) in 17th. Elk Point-Jefferson’s Claire LaFerrier (21:00.08) also qualified for state, finishing 19th.
On the boys’ side, Lennox scored 41 points to edge Vermillion (46) and Beresford (49) for the team title. Dakota Valley just missed a team berth, finishing fourth with 52 points.
Beresford put two runners in the top four, including champion Andrew Atwood. The sophomore finished the 5,000-meter course in 16:30.24, just ahead of Lennox sophomore Sam Swanson (16:34.93).
Atwood let others fight the wind early before taking over.
“I stayed toward the back early, then kicked it in toward the end,” he said. “When I was in the lead, the wind was really awful, especially out in the back stretches.”
Ethan-Parkston sophomore Evan Bartelt (16:45.41) was third, followed by Beresford junior Cameron Wells (16:47.60) and Elk Point-Jefferson sophomore Joe Cross (16:51.47).
Vermillion’s top finishers, sophomore Joel Dahloff (17:07.80) and junior Jack Freeburg (17:26.21) finished sixth and seventh, but their next three runners were within just over a minute of Dahlhoff: sophomore Jacob Chasing Hawk (17:55.56) in 15th, junior Emery Bohnsack (18:00.11) in 18th and sophomore Henry Anderson (18:09.70) in 21st. Eighth grader Hunter Morse (19:40.08) was 38th.
“We told them that it was important for Joel to get out with the frontrunners,” Fischbach said. “Jack has been fantastic, and our other four runners needed to go out with Jack.”
Beresford put all six of its runners in the top 30. Senior Tommy Cordell (18:00.24) was 19th, senior Gage Lyle (18:42.85) was 25th, sophomore Scott Ridley (18:55.13) was 28th and senior Peyton Peterson (18:56.25) was 30th.
“I’m excited,” Atwood said of the team qualifying for state. “We have three seniors on the team, and it’s nice that I could help get them to state.”
Though Dakota Valley just missed a team spot at state, the Panthers did put three runners in the top 12: senior Blake Schmiedt (17:30.66) in eighth, senior Reed Donaldson (17:41.21) in 10th and senior Keaten Wright (17:46.98) in 12th.
Besides Bartelt, Ethan-Parkston qualified sophomore Gage Hohn (17:57.87) for state as a 16th place finisher.
The top three teams and top 20 individuals in each varsity race qualified for the South Dakota State Cross Country Meet, Oct. 23 at Yankton Trails Park in Sioux Falls.
