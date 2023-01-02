Bucks Fourth In Poll
Yankton's Landon Potts applies pressure to Brookings' Griffen Bartels during their Eastern South Dakota Conference boys' basketball game on Friday at Yankton High School. Yankton, 2-0, remained fourth in Class AA in the South Dakota Media basketball poll, announced Monday.

 James D. Cimburek/P&D

The Yankton Bucks remained fourth in the Class AA boys’ rankings as the South Dakota Media basketball poll was announced on Monday.

Sioux Falls Jefferson (3-0) was a unanimous selection for the top spot in Class AA boys.

