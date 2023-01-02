The Yankton Bucks remained fourth in the Class AA boys’ rankings as the South Dakota Media basketball poll was announced on Monday.
Sioux Falls Jefferson (3-0) was a unanimous selection for the top spot in Class AA boys.
Yankton, 2-0, was scheduled to travel to Huron on Tuesday, but the game was postponed. The Bucks now host Mitchell, 3-0 and now ranked fifth, on Friday.
Here is a look at the other divisions:
— Dakota Valley (4-0) remained a unanimous selection in the Class A boys’ rankings.
— White River (6-1) held onto the top spot in Class B boys.
— O’Gorman (2-1) remained in the top spot in Class AA girls.
— Hamlin (4-0) leapfrogged Wagner (4-0) to claim the top spot in Class A girls after beating previously top-ranked St. Thomas More. Hamlin drew nine first place votes, with Wagner getting seven.
Vermillion (4-0) and Parkston (4-0) each received votes in the poll.
— Viborg-Hurley (4-1) remained in the top spot in Class B girls. Centerville moved up from fourth to third.
The South Dakota Prep Media basketball polls for the week of Jan. 2 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.
Boys
Class AA
1. Jefferson (16) 3-0 80 1
2. Pierre 5-0 56 3
3. Lincoln 2-1 50 2
4. Yankton 2-0 28 4
5. Mitchell 3-0 15 RV
Receiving votes: Harrisburg 7, Washington 3, Roosevelt 1.
Class A
1. Dakota Valley (16) 4-0 80 1
2. Sioux Valley 4-0 61 2
3. Dell Rapids 2-0 36 3
4. St. Thomas More 5-0 30 4
5. Sioux Falls Christian 5-0 23 5
Receiving votes: Rapid City Christian 10.
Class B
1. White River (12) 6-1 76 1
2. Aberdeen Christian (2) 4-0 56 3
3. De Smet (1) 2-1 48 2
4. Castlewood (1) 4-0 33 5
5. Lower Brule 5-2 21 4
Receiving votes: Faith 4, Ethan 1, Harding County 1.
Girls
Class AA
1. O’Gorman (12) 2-1 74 1
2. Washington (3) 2-0 63 3
3. Pierre (1) 5-0 39 4
4. Jefferson 4-1 38 2
5. Harrisburg 4-0 22 5
Receiving votes: Stevens 4.
Class A
1. Hamlin (9) 4-0 72 3
2. Wagner (7) 4-0 68 2
3. St. Thomas More 4-2 48 1
4. Tea Area 3-0 26 RV
5. Red Cloud 6-0 12 RV
Receiving votes: Vermillion 4, West Central 4, Florence-Henry 4, Lakota Tech 1, Parkston 1.
Class B
1. Viborg-Hurley (14) 4-1 78 1
2. Wolsey-Wessington (2) 3-0 66 2
3. Centerville 4-1 28 4
4. Jones County 5-0 25 RV
5. Sully Buttes 2-0 16 RV
Receiving votes: Castlewood 7, De Smet 7, Corsica-Stickney 4, Warner 4, James Valley Christian 3, Wall 2.
