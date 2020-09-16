FREEMAN — Gayville-Volin’s Madison Fairley and Freeman Academy-Marion’s Titus Roesler claimed individual honors at the Flyer Invitational cross country meet, held Wednesday at Valley View Golf Course.
Roesler won the boys’ 5,000-meter event in 17:18.69, helping lead the Bearcats to the boys’ team title with 11 points. Mitchell Christian (15) was second, followed by Dell Rapids St. Mary (20) and Tripp-Delmont-Armour (37).
Canistota’s Josiah Schroeder was second individually, finishing in 17:44.23. St. Mary’s Jacob Vogel (18:00.73), Mitchell Christian’s Max Reynen (18:29.10) and FA-M’s Tavin Schroeder (18:58.86) rounded out the first five.
Fairley won the girls’ race, covering the 5,000-meter course in 20:14.26. Canistota’s Kara Roshone (21:05.35) was second, followed by Freeman Academy-Marion’s Jada Koerner (21:27.75), Menno’s Morgan Edelman (21:36.76) and Centerville’s Lillie Eide (21:38.25).
Hanson did not have a runner in the top six, but put four runners in the top 13 to beat out Gayville-Volin 14 to 21 for the girls’ team title. Freeman Academy-Marion (29) was third, followed by Parker (31), Alcester-Hudson (42) and Avon (53).
BOYS’ DIVISION
TEAM SCORES: Freeman Academy-Marion 11, Mitchell Christian 15, Dell Rapids St. Mary 20, Tripp-Delmont-Armour 37
TOP 15: 1, Titus Roesler, Freeman Academy-Marion 17:18.69; 2, Josiah Schroeder, Canistota 17:44.23; 3, Jacob Vogel, Dell Rapids St. Mary 18:00.73; 4, Max Reynen, Mitchell Christian 18:29.10; 5, Tavin Schroeder, Freeman Academy-Marion 18:58.86; 5, Nathanael Anderberg, Mitchell Christian 19:17.83; 7, Thalen Schroeder, Freeman Academy-Marion 19:24.98; 8, Luke Mentele, Mitchell Christian 19:25.31; 9, Ethan Haich, Irene-Wakonda 19:29.34; 10, Connor Hutcheson, Canistota 19:33.66; 11, Thomas Eining, Dell Rapids St. Mary 19:40.71; 12, Joaquin Pulido, Tripp-Delmont-Armour 19:48.59; 13, Seth Roemen, Dell Rapids St. Mary 19:57.59; 14, Christopher Haich, Irene-Wakonda 20:00.30; 15, Tyler Tjeerdsma, Avon 20:01.20
GIRLS’ DIVISION
TEAM SCORES: Hanson 14, Gayville-Volin 21, Freeman Academy-Marion 29, Parker 31, Alcester-Hudson 42, Avon 53
TOP 15: 1, Madison Fairley, Gayville-Volin 20:14.26; 2, Kara Roshone, Canistota 21:05.35; 3, Jada Koerner, Freeman Academy-Marion 21:27.75; 4, Morgan Edelman, Menno 21:36.76; 5, Lillie Eide, Centerville 21:38.25; 6, Ashton Massey, Menno 21:48.17; 7, Cadence Jarding, Hanson 22:40.30; 8, Autumn Hutcheson, Canistota 22:50.47; 9, Josie Leberman, Parker 22:59.96; 10, Sophie Eide, Centerville 23:06.76; 11, Alysas Moschell, Hanson 23:07.30; 12, Eliza Oltmanns, Hanson 23:20.34; 13, Reese Marek, Hanson 23:24.55; 14, Peyton Meyer, Alcester-Hudson 23:36.76; 15, Peyton McCune, Freeman 23:44.98
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.