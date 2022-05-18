There was no obligation.
Allan Bertram’s invitation to his new players came with no condition. There was no demand.
He had been on the job for only a few days as the new head women’s basketball coach at Mount Marty University in Yankton, and had a recruit – his first – scheduled for an on-campus visit.
All Bertram did that morning, through a text message, was invite his players to swing by and say hi to the recruit. If they were available, that is.
“I wanted our girls to be part of the process,” he said.
Five minutes before the recruit and her parents were due to arrive, 10 of the 12 returning players for Mount Marty were gathered in the hallway outside of Bertram’s office in the basement of Cimpl Arena.
The two players not in attendance? They were in class.
“That was so powerful,” Bertram said. “I was so proud of the team.”
It was a moment, the new Lancer coach added, that proved to him that the players he inherited were committed to a leadership change in the program and were ready to embrace any new faces.
And those new faces were going to be critical in helping the Lancers turn a corner after winning a combined six games over the past two seasons.
“We knew recruiting was the number one priority,” Bertram said during a wide-ranging interview with the Press & Dakotan.
With that in mind, Bertram – hired by Mount Marty one month ago today (Thursday) – set out to bolster the Lancer roster.
Since he took the reins, Bertram has secured commitments from 18 players (15 high school seniors and three junior college transfers), with a few more likely to join the party.
Bertram moved to the college ranks following a 19-year high school coaching career that saw him lead programs at Andes Central (boys), Todd County (boys), Chamberlain (boys) and the last two seasons at Rapid City Central (girls).
The owner of 254 high school victories, Bertram also founded in 2018 the Sacred Hoops Basketball Academy, an AAU program that has allowed more than 700 athletes an opportunity to play summer basketball.
Now he’s been tasked with a new challenge: Guiding a college program.
“It’s been awesome,” Bertram said, with a smile.
Taking over the reins of the Mount Marty program, which hasn’t notched a winning record in four seasons, reminds Bertram of accepting the head girls’ position at Rapid City Central two years ago, he said.
“That was a program that had fallen flat over the last few years, but those players were hungry to prove Central could be a winner,” Bertram added.
The opportunity to help turn that program around was what brought him to Rapid City, Bertram added. In his second season, the Cobblers finished seventh at the South Dakota Class AA State Tournament.
“We were going to make it happen there, and those kids bought in,” he said.
While there’s no guarantee that Mount Marty will find similar success early in Bertram’s tenure in Yankton, the challenge of competing in the Great Plains Athletic Conference brings with it its own sense of excitement, he said.
“What intrigued me the most was the challenge,” Bertram said. “You’re playing in the best conference in the country, and that makes you want to work even harder.”
That sparked, he added, an added urgency to hit the recruiting trail.
A few of those high school recruits were secured, in part, due to Bertram’s previous connections, he said, while others were due to junior college connections. Most of the committed recruits are from South Dakota, with a few others from Nebraska.
“Basketball in our region is so darn good, as everyone around here knows,” he said. “People in the upper Midwest already know that, but our kids don’t get the credit they deserve outside of our region.”
