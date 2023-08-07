MITCHELL — On a night where Tabor struggled to put the ball in play, they got three hits in the bottom of the 10th inning to claim a 2-1 victory over the Dell Rapids Mudcats in the second round of the South Dakota State Class B Amateur Baseball Tournament, Sunday at Mitchell’s Cadwell Park. 

The victory sends Tabor to a quarterfinal showdown with Lake Norden, Thursday at 5:30 p.m. The two-time defending champion Mudcats saw their season end. 

