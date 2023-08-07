MITCHELL — On a night where Tabor struggled to put the ball in play, they got three hits in the bottom of the 10th inning to claim a 2-1 victory over the Dell Rapids Mudcats in the second round of the South Dakota State Class B Amateur Baseball Tournament, Sunday at Mitchell’s Cadwell Park.
The victory sends Tabor to a quarterfinal showdown with Lake Norden, Thursday at 5:30 p.m. The two-time defending champion Mudcats saw their season end.
“It was a helluva game,” said Tabor’s Nolan Carda, whose single in the bottom of the tenth plated Bryce Scieszinski for the winning run. “It came down to station-to-station baseball.”
Tabor had just six hits in the contest, three of which came in the deciding 10th inning. Riley Rothschadl doubled and singled, while Carda, Joey Slama, Beau Rothschadl and Scieszinski each had one hit.
Chad Hunt and Trevor Freudenthal each had three hits for Dell Rapids. Kris Regas doubled. Ty Hoglund, Carter Gullickson and Kole Zimmerman each had a hit in the effort.
The rally made a winner of Chase Kortan, who got the final five Mudcat outs of the contest. Riley Rothschadl started, striking out 12 batters in six innings of shutout work.
Regas took the loss in relief of Dalton Lehnan. Lehnan a former Augustana standout who was a sixth-round draft pick of the New York Yankees in 2017, struck out 19 batters in his 8 1/3 innings of work.
Lehnan was dealing early. After a leadoff walk to Riley Rothschadl in the first, he struck out seven straight Bluebirds before hitting Jalen Wieseler with one out in the third. Riley Rothschadl followed with a double, setting up an RBI groundout by Carda.
"He was definitely the best pitcher I’ve ever faced. His curveball was dirty. His fastball was hard,” Riley Rothschadl said. “He gave me something outside, and I was able to poke it over third.”
Though Riley Rothschadl gave up at least one hit in each of his six innings — eight in all — he was able to get out of each jam.
“Riley had six shutout innings. If only we could have let him go a little longer,” said Tabor manager Chris Sutera. The Bluebirds had to pull Riley Rothschadl after six innings because, as a Legion pickup player, he has to abide by the Legion pitching rule of a maximum 105 pitches in a single outing. “But our relievers came through. Both did an amazing job.”
Scieszinski was first out of the bullpen for the Bluebirds. After a relatively quiet seventh inning, Scieszinski gave up a one-out walk to Mark Abrahamson and a two-out double to Regas, tying the game.
Scieszinski walked two of the first three batters in the top of the ninth, sending the Bluebirds to the bullpen for Chase Kortan. Riley Rothschadl, who moved to shortstop after he was done pitching, played a sinking line drive on a hop, turning it into an unassisted inning-ending double play.
“That was huge,” Kortan said of the double play. “We have one of the best players in the state at shortstop, and he came through to get the outs.”
Slama got a one-out single in the bottom of the ninth, sending the Mudcats to the bullpen for Regas. The veteran retired the next two batters, sending the game into extra innings.
Kortan retired the Mudcats on three straight flyouts in the top of the 10th, setting up the Bluebirds’ late night heroics. Scieszinski singled to left to start the frame. After a failed bunt attempt was caught for an out, Riley Rothschadl singled to put runners at first and second.
Carda followed with a single to right, and Scieszinski scored to send the Bluebirds on and send the Mudcats home.
“I was struggling,” Carda said. He had been 0-4 with three strikeouts prior to the game-winning hit. “I tried to clear my mind and get the run in.”
Kortan, the next scheduled batter, watched as Carda’s ball dropped in front of Dell Rapids right fielder Deon Entringer.
“I thought the right fielder had caught it,” Kortan said. “I was telling (Carda) to get down because there was going to be a play, and the ball got away from the catcher.”
The run set off a celebration for the Bluebirds.
“It feels good. They were a very good ballclub,” Kortan said. “We hadn’t been to the third round in a while. But everyone will be ready to go Thursday.”
Tabor will face a Lake Norden club that advanced to the quarterfinals with a 2-0 victory over Lennox Only One in the early game Sunday night.
“Lake Norden has looked tough both times I’ve seen them in the tournament,” Sutera said. “They were the champions of their district. We’re going to have to have our ‘A’ game.”
But Sutera expects the Bluebirds to again be ready.
“The boys will be amped up to keep it rolling,” he said. “We’re ready to rock.”
