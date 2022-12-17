BROOKINGS — Lucky 13 for the South Dakota State football team comes with something special:
A trip to the Football Championship Subdivision title game.
Saturday afternoon at a frigid Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium, the top-seeded Jackrabbits scored on their first five offensive possessions and shut down Montana State's vaunted rushing attack to post a 39-18 victory over the fourth-seeded Bobcats.
SDSU, which extended its school-record winning streak to 13 games, improved to 13-1 overall and will face defending champion North Dakota State in the championship game Jan. 8.
This marks the second time in three seasons that SDSU will play for a national championship. The Jackrabbits lost in the COVID-delayed 2020 season finale, played in the spring of 2021.
All five of SDSU's touchdown drives covered at least 75 yards, starting with a five-play, 75-yard drive after the opening kickoff. Isaiah Davis set the tone for the Jackrabbits with a 22-yard run on the first play from scrimmage and All-America tight end Tucker Kraft finished off the drive by catching a 36-yard touchdown pass down the right hash from Mark Gronowski.
Montana State answered on its first drive of the game behind the dual-quarterback system of Tommy Mellott and Sean Chambers. Mellott completed all three of his pass attempts for a total of 56 yards, while Chambers converted on fourth-and-goal from the 1 with a rush up the middle for a touchdown to cap a 10-play, 67-yard drive. However, the Bobcats lost momentum when they mishandled the snap on the extra point try, keeping the score at 7-6, and Chambers did not return due to an apparent lower-body injury.
SDSU responded with three more touchdowns before halftime - all on the ground. Gronowski barreled in from a yard out with 40 seconds remaining in the first quarter, followed by long touchdown runs by the running back tandem of Davis (41 yards) and Amar Johnson (38 yards) in the second quarter to give the Jackrabbits a 28-6 advantage. Davis' touchdown ended a quick-strike three-play, 80-yard drive, with Johnson's career long finishing off a nine-play, 85-yard march.
Davis led the Jackrabbit rushing attack with 158 yards on 16 carries as SDSU held a 281-52 advantage in yards on the ground and outgained Montana State, 473-281, in total yards. Kraft led SDSU receivers with four receptions for 69 yards, with Gronowski completing 10-of-13 passes for 189 yards.
The game was Davis’ 15th career 100-yard rushing effort, eight of which have come in post-season play. He also recorded his ninth straight contest with a rushing touchdown.
Adam Bock, who was making his first start since being injured Oct. 22 at North Dakota, shared team-high honors with eight tackles, including 2.5 tackles for loss and a sack. Isaiah Stalbird also registered eight stops for the Jackrabbits.
Mellott completed the scoring with a 10-yard touchdown run for Montana State midway through the fourth quarter for his longest run of the day, but was bottled up most of the afternoon as he finished with three net yards on 17 carries, including being sacked three times. Mellott completed 11-of-18 passes for 174 yards, with Clevan Thomas Jr. (74 yards) and Willie Patterson (47 yards) each catching four passes.
Montana State, which ended its season with a 12-2 record, was led defensively by Danny Uliulakepa's nine tackles.
Temperature at kickoff was 9 degrees, making it the coldest home game on record in SDSU history (previous: 15 degrees vs. Morningside on Nov. 15, 1997)
Championship Ticket Info
With South Dakota State advancing to the Football Championship Subdivision national title game, the following ticketing procedures will be in place:
Jackrabbit football season ticket holders can purchase tickets from SDSU's allotment starting at 8 p.m. Monday (Dec. 19) - details will be emailed;
Any remaining tickets from SDSU's allotment will go on sale to the general public at 9 a.m. Wednesday (Dec. 21);
Purchasing tickets will be on a first-come, first-served basis;
Tickets are $85 each, with a maximum of eight tickets per account, and seat assignments will be based on the SDSU priority point system;
Sections outside of the SDSU allotment can be purchased immediately through the following link: DI Football Tickets | NCAATickets.com
The SDSU Alumni Association is organizing travel packages for the game, which is scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 8 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. Click here for further information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.