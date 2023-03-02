SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota sophomore point guard Grace Larkins is one of six players named first-team all-Summit League as voted on by the conference’s coaches, media and sports information directors. In addition, Larkins is one of five players named to the all-defensive team. They are the first such honors for Larkins, who hails from Altoona, Iowa.

Larkins is the first player in Summit League history to rank in the top five in points, rebounds, assists and steals. In fact, she is currently top three in all four categories. She led the Summit with 89 assists in 18 conference games while averaging 18.3 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.1 steals. Defensively, Larkins grabbed more defensive rebounds than any player in Summit play. She also compiled the third-most steals and seventh-most blocks.

