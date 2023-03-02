SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota sophomore point guard Grace Larkins is one of six players named first-team all-Summit League as voted on by the conference’s coaches, media and sports information directors. In addition, Larkins is one of five players named to the all-defensive team. They are the first such honors for Larkins, who hails from Altoona, Iowa.
Larkins is the first player in Summit League history to rank in the top five in points, rebounds, assists and steals. In fact, she is currently top three in all four categories. She led the Summit with 89 assists in 18 conference games while averaging 18.3 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.1 steals. Defensively, Larkins grabbed more defensive rebounds than any player in Summit play. She also compiled the third-most steals and seventh-most blocks.
“Grace has had a special year on both ends of the court and it is great to see her recognized for her accomplishments,” said USD head coach Kayla Karius. “She has been an extremely well-rounded player for us, which is evident in her performance across numerous statistical categories.
“To do what no other Summit League player has been able to do is a testament to her work ethic and her team-first mindset. Her growth throughout the season has been impressive to witness.”
Larkins is the eighth Coyote to earn first-team honors in 12 seasons inside the Summit League. South Dakota has had at least one first-team pick in 11 of 12 seasons. Larkins is the third Coyote to be named to the all-defensive team in the last two seasons. South Dakota featured the Defensive Player of the Year for five consecutive seasons from 2018-22.
First-team all-Summit League
Kacie Borowicz, North Dakota (Sr., G)
Hannah Cooper, Oral Roberts (Sr., G)
Heaven Hamling, North Dakota State (Fifth-year Sr., G)
Grace Larkins, South Dakota (So., G)
Tirzah Moore, Oral Roberts (So., F)
Myah Selland, South Dakota State (Sixth-year Sr., F)
Hannah Cooper, Oral Roberts (Sr., G)
Elle Evans, North Dakota State (Fr., G)
Grace Larkins, South Dakota (So., G)
Makayla Minett, Denver (Sr., F)
Claire Orth, North Dakota (Fifth-year Sr., G)
