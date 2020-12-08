CEDAR BLUFFS, Neb. — Tri County Northeast shot 62 percent from the field and built a 47-7 halftime lead on the way to a 63-12 victory over Cedar Bluffs in boys’ basketball action on Monday.
Reed Hingst scored 18 points and Steven Sullivan netted 13 points for Tri County Northeast. Nate Oswald scored eight points and Kobe Kumm added five steals for the Wolfpack.
Tri County Northeast, 1-1, travels to Laurel-Concord-Coleridge on Friday. Cedar Bluffs tosts College View Academy today (Tuesday).
TRI COUNTY NE (1-1) 24 23 10 6 — 63
CEDAR BLUFFS (0-3) 4 3 4 1 — 12
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.