A pair of fast starts helped Yankton Post 12 to a 2-0 day to open the Kyle Mueller Classic American Legion baseball Tournament, Friday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Yankton, 4-0 overall, plays Fairbury, Nebraska, today (Saturday) at 10:30 a.m. Fairbury also went 2-0 on Friday.
At Crofton, Nebraska, Sioux Falls West was the lone team to go 2-0 on the day.
In Vermillion, Sioux Falls East and Lincoln Southeast each went 2-0 on the opening day.
At all three sites today, the third place game of the pool is set for 3 p.m., with the pool championship set for 5:30 p.m. The three pool champions and a wild card will advance to the tournament semifinals on Sunday in Yankton.
EDITOR’S NOTE: Not all teams’ information were available at presstime.
Yankton Pool
Yankton 9, Hartington 1
Yankton scored six runs in the first on the way to a 9-1 victory over Hartington in pool play Friday morning.
Isaiah Schelhaas doubled and singled, driving in three, and Rugby Ryken and Jace McCorkell each had two hits for Yankton. Landen Loecker doubled in the win.
Ethan Becker had two of Hartington’s three hits. Brett Kleinschmit also had a hit in the effort.
Connor Teichroew went the distance, striking out five. Jaxson Bernecker took the loss.
Yankton 14, Baltic 0
Yankton scored 11 runs in the first inning on the way to a 14-0 victory over Baltic in pool play on Friday night.
Joe Gokie went 3-for-3 with two doubles and three RBI for Yankton. Lucas Kampshoff had three hits and two RBI. Rugby Ryken went 2-for-3 with a triple. Luke Bernatow had a hit and two RBI. Drew Ryken and Michael Mors each had a hit in the victory.
Tayden Hansen had two hits for Baltic. Andrew Van Dam had the other Baltic hit.
Landen Loecker went the distance in the four-inning contest, striking out seven. Hunter Larson took the loss.
Fairbury 7, Hartington 2
Fairbury built a 5-0 lead and claimed a 7-2 victory over Hartington on Friday.
For Hartington, Weston Heine had a double and two RBI. Jaxson Bernecker also had a hit.
Heine took the loss.
Fairbury 11, Baltic 4
Fairbury scored in four consecutive innings on the way to an 11-4 victory over Baltic on Friday.
Jose Valadez had a double and two RBI for Baltic. Gunner Schultz had the other Baltic hit.
Andrew Van Dam took the loss, with Tayden Hansen striking out four in 2 1/3 innings of relief.
Crofton Pool
Yankton Jrs 6, Crofton 3
CROFTON, Neb. — The Yankton Junior Legion team scored a 6-3 victory over host Crofton to open the Crofton pool on Friday.
Austin Gobel and Payton Peterson each had two hits for Yankton. Tyson Prouty had a double and two RBI in the victory.
Prouty picked up the win, striking out seven in four innings of work.
S.F. West 8, Yankton Jrs 3
CROFTON, Neb. — Sioux Falls West jumped out to an early lead and claimed an 8-3 over Yankton’s Junior team on Friday.
Keegan Johnston, Treyson Harty-Olsen and Brayden Byrum each doubled for West. Ryan Rysavy, Dexter Payne and Hunter Robinson each had a hit in the victory.
Frankie In’t Veld and Keenan Wagner each had doubles for Yankton. Austin Gobel, Payton Peterson, Josh Sheldon and Carson Conway each had a hit.
Jordan Kinzer struck out five over four innings of work for the win. Jacob Mongar struck out seven in three innings of relief.
Sean Turner took the loss, striking out seven in 5 2/3 innings of work. Gobel struck out two in 1 1/3 innings of relief.
S.F. West 5, Pierce 3
CROFTON, Neb. — Sioux Falls West overcame an early deficit to claim a 5-3 victory over Pierce, Nebraska, on Friday.
Isaac Adam had two hits and two RBI for West. Brayden Byrum doubled. Dexter Payne, Kyler Miritello, Jaxon DeHaan and Noah Goodroad each had a hit.
Travis Emory had two hits for Pierce. Colby Anderson, Haiden Magnussen, Keenan Valverde, Tristan Kuehler and Champion White each had a hit.
Hunter Robinson pitched 4 1/3 innings for the win, with Byrum striking out six in 2 2/3 innings of no-hit relief. Anderson went the distance in the loss, striking out three and allowing two earned runs.
Vermillion Pool
S.F. East 5, Vermillion 1
VERMILLION — Sioux Falls East used a three-run second inning to claim a 5-1 victory over host Vermillion in the opening game of the Vermillion pool on Friday.
Myles Rees went 3-for-4 with a double for East. Mason Tolrud and Ethan Bruns each doubled and singled. Tate Schafer also had two hits. Cael Swanson homered and Ryan Husman doubled in the victory.
Clayton Sorenson had two hits for Vermillion. Jack Kratz, Charlie Ward, Ben Burbach and Reece Proefrock each had a hit.
Jackson Boe went the distance in the win, striking out seven. Jake Jensen took the loss, striking out four in his six innings of work.
S.F. East 15, Norfolk Jrs 0
VERMILLION — Sioux Falls East scored eight runs in the top of the first and didn’t look back, claiming a 15-0 victory over Norfolk on Friday.
Sawyer Tolk went 3-for-4 with a double for East. Cael Swanson had two hits. Myles Rees had a triple, Tristan Fitzsimmons posted a double and three RBI, and Jack Smith, Mason Tolrud, Tate Schafer and Jack Nesje each had a hit in the victory.
Easton Sullivan doubled and Sawyer Wolff singled for Norfolk.
John Dekkenga struck out seven in the four-inning shutout, allowing two hits. Braylon Votta took the loss.
Lincoln Southeast 12, Norfolk Juniors 1
VERMILLION — J.C. Brager (Lincoln Southeast) scored in each of the first three innings to claim a 12-1 victory over Norfolk on Friday.
Sawyer Wolff doubled for Norfolk. Anden Schold and Caleb Schick each had a hit.
Jacob Colligan took the loss.
Lincoln Southeast 6, Vermillion 2
VERMILLION — J.C. Brager (Lincoln Southeast) jumped out to a 4-0 lead and held on for a 6-2 victory over Vermillion on Friday night.
Connor Saunders, Willis Robertson and T.J. Tracy each had a hit for Vermillion.
Clayton Sorenson took the loss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.