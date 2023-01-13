Tash Lunday’s father, Ed, wanted to instill in his son a “killer mindset” on the basketball court.
“That’s what me and my dad were always talking about,” Tash said. “You’ve got to have that killer mentality, that swagger. You’ve got to be like that. You got to tell kids ‘Yeah, I’m better than you.’ But then off the court, you’ve got to be the nicest kid (to your opponent).”
Tash is from Flandreau, South Dakota, and has come into his own as a freshman on the Mount Marty Lancers men’s basketball team, averaging 20.9 points and 7.9 rebounds per game and putting himself into the GPAC Freshman of the Year conversation.
“I’m proud to be from Flandreau,” Lunday said. “I’m always going to say that I’m just a kid from Flandreau. I remember I was talking to people about the (high school) state tournament. They knew me before and they’re like ‘You’re the Flandreau kid’ and I’m like ‘Yeah.’ That’s so awesome. Not a lot of people get to say that. They come from like a bigger school and all that. I come from a town with not a lot of people and it’s good to represent them.”
The kid from Flandreau knew how important it was to represent his town, whether that be on the hardwood or gridiron, as a young kid.
“Playing sports is a big deal (in Flandreau),” Lunday said. “You play any sport you can for the community.
“You do it because you want to make everyone proud.”
Lunday is part of the indigenous population. He appreciated growing up in the tight-knit community of 2,000 people and built connections, including with the local tribe.
“On Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays they’d open up the tribal gym,” Lunday said. “All those guys treated me right. All the older Native Americans gave me their respect. They let me hoop with them. I remember everyone brought me in. It was cool because they let me play with them. They looked at me weird at first but as soon as I started playing, they’re just like, ‘Oh yeah, this kid can hoop.’ That’s where I started going about as soon as I got done with taekwondo (from age) 12 to 16. I’d just be going there and playing with all the ‘O.G.’s.”
Lunday got his black belt in taekwondo at age 12, but he was getting recognition in the local basketball scene. He was practicing with the Flandreau Fliers varsity team in seventh grade because he got the attention of coach Brendan Sheppard.
“Right before the end of the football season, he comes to my house. I was like, ‘What is going on?’ They sit me down. They’re like, ‘Do you want to move up and have the chance to play varsity? You’re not guaranteed any time. It’ll be good for you to develop.’”
Lunday was able to learn the game from upperclassmen, including Dylan LeBrun, who played collegiately at Augustana while Lancers head coach Colin Authier was an assistant there.
“(Dylan) taught me a lot my eighth-grade year,” Lunday said. “He pounded me every day at practice, made me a way better player (and) made me tougher.”
Lunday had an accomplished high school career at Flandreau, guiding his team to a fourth-place finish at State his senior year where he was honored with the Spirit of Su award at the tournament.
Throughout his ascent into becoming one of the best high school players in the state, Authier noticed Lunday’s talent, and the two connected.
“(Coach Authier) tells me his thing and I was like, ‘Oh yeah, I could really relate to this guy,’” Lunday said “It was cool because I never had a head coach come to me. He was the first one to even see anything in me. That was like an automatic, ‘Oh yeah, I really liked this guy. I’ll keep him in my mind.’
“He didn’t promise me anything. He was like, ‘Yeah, you might have a chance to play here. We’re going give you an opportunity.’ (Still,) he didn’t try to promise me the world with anything. He gave me his honest heart. He was a relatable guy. I meshed with him and you can see as a player I’ve really grown.”
The Lancers go on the road to play the Dakota Wesleyan Tigers Sunday at the Corn Palace in Mitchell. Lunday understands the importance of the rivalry.
“You want to prove something because everyone from South Dakota is there,” Lunday said. “This is for turf. This is for everything.”
Tip off time between the Lancers and Tigers is set for 3:45 p.m.
