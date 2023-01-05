CREIGHTON, Neb. — John Mitchell scored 24 points to lead Creighton past Winside 40-33 in boys’ basketball action on Thursday.
Gage Burns scored eight points and Taylor Nilson had nine rebounds in the victory.
Creighton, 8-2, travels to Boyd County today (Friday). Winside hosts Hartington-Newcastle today.
WINSIDE (3-6) 6 10 6 11 — 33
CREIGHTON (8-2) 12 7 12 9 — 40
Dakota Valley 60, LeMars 55
LeMARS, Iowa — Isaac Bruns finished with 26 points and seven steals to lead Dakota Valley past LeMars, Iowa, 60-55 in boys’ basketball action on Thursday.
Randy Rosenquist finished with 15 points, six assists and six steals for Dakota Valley. Jaxson Wingert added 13 points.
Dakota Valley, 5-0, travels to West Central on Tuesday. LeMars hosts Sioux City (Iowa) West today (Friday).
DAKOTA VALLEY (5-0) 12 16 19 13 — 60
LEMARS (2-5) 15 12 9 19 55
Ponca 59, Lawton-Bronson 39
PONCA, Neb. — Ponca outscored Lawton-Bronson 42-17 in the second half to claim a 59-39 victory in boys’ basketball action on Thursday.
Tucker McGill led Ponca with 22 points. Dalton Lamprecht added 18 points.
Gage Semple scored 21 points for Lawton-Bronson.
Ponca, 6-3, hosts Wakefield on Tuesday. Lawton-Bronson hosts OABCIG today (Friday).
LAWTON-BRONSON (2-7) 12 10 9 8 — 39
PONCA (6-3) 8 9 21 21 — 59
Wausa 59, Osmond-Randolph 31
WAUSA, Neb. — Jaxon Claussen scored 23 points to lead Wausa past Osmond-Randolph 59-31 in the opening round of the Wausa Post-Holiday Tournament, Thursday in Wausa, Nebraska.
Cashe Carlson scored 13 points for Wausa, which awaits the winner of today’s (Friday) matchup between Niobrara-Verdigre and Lutheran High Northeast in Saturday’s championship game. Addison Smith added nine points in the victory.
Osmond-Randolph will play in the consolation game on Saturday.
OSMOND-RANDOLPH (1-6) 10 9 9 3 — 31
WAUSA (7-1) 16 10 16 11 — 53
Wynot 54, Tri County Northeast 25
ALLEN, Neb. — Wynot outscored Tri County Northeast 35-6 in the middle two periods on the way to a 54-25 victory over the Wolfpack in Lewis & Clark Conference boys’ basketball action on Thursday.
Zach Foxhoven scored 12 points for Wynot. Dylan Heine finished with eight points, six rebounds and four steals. Carson Wieseler also had four steals in the victory.
Hunter Heikes scored 15 points for Tri County Northeast.
Wynot, 8-0, travels to Guardian Angels Central Catholic today (Friday). Tri County Northeast hosts Winnebago on Tuesday.
WYNOT (8-0) 4 20 15 15 — 54
TRI CO NE (2-7) 9 4 2 10 — 25
Bloomfield 42, Hartington-Newcastle 32
HARTINGTON, Neb. — Bloomfield rallied from an early deficit to claim a 42-32 victory over Hartington-Newcastle in Lewis & Clark Conference boys’ basketball action on Thursday.
Layne Warrior scored 16 points for Bloomfield. Mason Mackeprang added 13 points for the Bees, who trailed 13-6 after one quarter.
Riley Sudbeck led Hartington-Newcastle with nine points.
Bloomfield, 5-5, hosts Elgin Public-Pope John on Saturday. Hartington-Newcastle travels to Winside today (Friday).
BLOOMFIELD (5-5) 6 12 11 13 — 42
HART-NEW (2-6) 13 3 11 5 — 32
Battle Creek 49, Crofton 42
BATTLE CREEK, Neb. — Battle Creek outlasted Crofton 49-42 in Mid-State Conference boys’ basketball action on Thursday.
Simon McFarland scored 27 points to lead Crofton. Braxston Foxhoven added nine points.
Battle Creek, 4-4, travels to Norfolk Catholic today (Friday). Crofton hosts Tea Area in an inter-state battle on Saturday.
CROFTON (1-9) 14 12 6 10 — 42
BATTLE CREEK (4-4) 13 16 11 9 — 49
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.