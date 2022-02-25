STROMSBURG, Neb. — For the first time as a co-operative, the Niobrara-Verdigre girls’ basketball program will compete at the Nebraska State Tournament.
The Cougars upended Johnson-Brock 55-43 in Friday night’s District D1-7 final in Stromsburg. Verdigre qualified for the state tournament four times (the last in 1992) and Niobrara qualified for state in 1985.
No other information was provided.
D1-3: Hartington Cedar Catholic 55, Ravenna 33
COLUMBUS, Neb. — Hartington Cedar Catholic secured a return trip to the Nebraska State Girls’ Basketball Tournament with a 55-33 upset victory over Ravenna in Friday night’s District D1-3 final in Columbus.
Cedar Catholic (13-15) was the No. 14 seed but will return to Lincoln for the fourth consecutive year.
No other information was provided.
C2-5: Ponca 57, Pender 41
PONCA, Neb. — For the fourth consecutive year, Ponca is headed to Lincoln, as the Lady Indians defeated Pender 57-41 in Friday night’s District C2-5 final in Ponca.
Ponca, now 24-1, is the two-time defending Class C2 runner-up.
No other information was provided.
D2-8: Wynot 44, Maywood-Hayes Center20
ORD, Neb. — Another stout defensive performance has guided the Wynot Blue Devils back to the Nebraska State Girls’ Basketball Tournament after a 44-20 victory over Maywood-Hayes Center in Friday night’s District D2-8 final in Ord.
Wynot (15-10) will be making its fourth consecutive trip to the state tournament and 12th trip in 13 years.
No other information was provided.
