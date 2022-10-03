The owners of five consecutive state championships and a number one ranking this year strolled into the Yankton High School gym on Monday night and gave the hosts quite an eye-opener.
If you ask the hometown players, at least.
Sioux Falls Christian, the owner of the past five Class A state volleyball titles, took care of business in a 25-19, 25-16, 25-17 sweep over Yankton.
“It’s definitely a learning experience for us,” said Yankton junior setter Camille McDermott, who recorded 23 assists, 19 digs and five kills.
“They play at a really high level. Seeing them can only make us better.”
Taking the floor against an opponent of that caliber is a two-fold experience, according to Yankton head coach Chelsea Law.
“You see what you do really, really well, and there are things we do well, but you also see some things you need to work on,” she said.
The visiting Chargers (15-4) boast a lineup that features one player at 6-feet-2 and three others at 6-feet, which provided Yankton a significant challenge, according to Law.
“Height wise, we’re at a mismatch already, and they’ve always been a strong program in Class A,” she said.
After fighting to within 4-5 points on a number of occasions in the opening set, the Gazelles let the margin balloon a bit before battling near the end.
“I felt like if we would’ve controlled some of those controllable errors right away in the beginning, it might’ve been a different ballgame,” Law said.
The key for the Gazelles would have been to carry that momentum over to the second set, she added. Instead, Sioux Falls Christian kept the Gazelles at bay.
“We were getting the ball around offensively and putting it somewhere,” Law said. “We found that at the end of the sets.”
In the end, Yankton got 10 kills and 16 digs from junior Macy Drotzmann, 10 kills and nine digs from junior Ava Koller, and 16 digs from junior Payton Moser.
“I felt like we did a good job communicating and supporting each other, and we were able to find some open spots on the floor,” McDermott said.
In sub-varsity action Monday, Sioux Falls Christian swept the JV match 25-8, 25-17. The Chargers won the ‘C’ match 20-25, 25-18, 15-12.
Yankton returns to action Thursday at home against Brandon Valley.
