TEA — Dakota Valley pitcher Beau Pollema struck out eight Tea TinCaps batters in a 7-1 victory for DV Friday night.
In the victory, Pollema gave up one run (zero earned) on three hits. Garrett Anderson struck out two batters in the seventh to finish off the victory.
Offensively, Drew Lukken and Brayden Major registered two RBIs for DV. Brendan Barnett and Will Freeburn added RBIs in the contest.
Baltic 8, Elk Point-Jefferson 7
BALTIC — The Baltic Legion Post 175 legion baseball team held on for an 8-7 victory over the Elk Point-Jefferson Seniors Friday.
EPJ led 5-0 in the third before Baltic scored five runs to tie the game. After EPJ reclaimed the lead in the fourth, Baltic scored two runs to take a 7-6 lead.
Down 8-6, EPJ scored on a sacrifice fly from Jordan Anderson that brought home Keaton Gale.
Hunter Geary led EPJ with three RBIs in the contest, followed by Tayson Swatek and Anderson with two RBIs apiece.
Geary and Ben Swatek registered two strikeouts apiece. Ben Swatek took the loss.
Platte-Geddes 7, Parkston 3
PARKSTON — Dakota Munger struck out eight batters as the Platte-Geddes WhiteCaps defeated Parkston in legion baseball action Friday.
Munger gave up three runs (one earned) on three hits in six innings, earning the victory. Offensively, he was 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Carter Lenz added two RBIs, while Dawson Hoffman registered one RBI.
For Parkston, Kaleb Weber struck out 10 batters in six innings pitched. He had the team’s only RBI in the contest.
WINNER — Brady Bierema struck out seven batters as the Tabor legion baseball team defeated the Valentine (Neb.) Seniors 12-2 in action at the Winner Tournament.
Bierema earned the victory, giving up two runs on five hits in six innings pitched.
Riley Rothschadl went 2-for-4 from the plate for Tabor, racking up three RBIs and two runs. Landon Schmidt went 3-for-4, scoring four runs while adding two RBIs. Landon Bares went 2-for-4 with an RBI. Jace Toupal, Trey Kaul, Landon Smith and Cayden Himes added RBIs.
