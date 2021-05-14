SEWARD, Neb. — Mount Marty’s Paul Paul and Jesse Van Hemert each hit NAIA automatic qualifying standards in their respective events at the Concordia Twilight track and field meet, Friday in Seward, Nebraska.
Paul won the 400-meter dash in 47.72. Taven McKee, who clocked a 51.17 in the 400, also finished sixth in the 200 (22.57).
Van Hemert clocked a 53.89 to finish third in the 400-meter hurdles.
Van Hemert, Mason Schleis, Mason Schlunsen and Paul Paul finished fifth in the 1600 relay, clocking a 3:16.59. Schleis also finished eighth in the long jump with a mark of 22-9.
Gracie Rippen, the lone Lancer woman to compete on Friday, finished fifth in the pole vault, clearing 11-1 3/4.
