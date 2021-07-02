VIBORG – Major League Baseball hosted it’s first draft combine in North Carolina last week, and Viborg-Hurley’s Chase Mason was one of just over 150 players to attend the event.
“It was a privilege to get invited down,” Mason said. “Around 200 kids were invited, including both high school and college level guys, os it was definitely a great experience being down there around all those guys.”
Mason, who led Viborg-Hurley to a state football and track and field championship during the 2019 calendar year, suffered a knee injury during football last fall that he said is recovering well.
“It’s been keeping up with what I’ve been putting it through in track and now baseball,” Mason said. “It’s been holding up and treating me well.”
Mason, who plays baseball in Harrisburg since Viborg-Hurley doesn’t host a team, is committed to play the sport at Nebraska starting this fall. Depending on the MLB draft next week, Mason could forego Nebraska and go straight into professional baseball this summer.
Mason visited Nebraska for the first time last week, and said the school has everything a student-athlete could ask for. Nebraska lost to No. 1 Arkansas in the final game of the Fayetteville Regional earlier this summer. The Huskers also recently extended head coach Will Bolt.
Mason said his college decision came down to whether he would rather play baseball or football, and his love for baseball pushed him to choose the sport.
“Baseball I really enjoy more than anything else and I could see myself doing that every single day in the future,” Mason said.
If Mason gets drafted next week at the MLB draft, he will be the first position player from South Dakota drafted out of high school since 2001. Mason’s fastball has touched 94 miles per hour and can hit 400+ foot home runs. Major League Baseball has Mason as the 250th ranked recruit in the 2021 draft class.
“Coming from South Dakota, I don’t play baseball year round like a lot of these guys,” Mason said. “It was a good opportunity to show that I’m really not that much different than those guys when they are playing baseball all year. I’m a small town kid from South Dakota that plays it one-fourth of the year and can compete out there with those guys.”
Mason will be left with a big decision if or when he gets a phone call next week, either go to the pros, or wait three years and play at Nebraska. Mason said there isn’t a specific pick or place he wants to be draft in order to go straight into the professionals.
“My goal is to play professional baseball, out of high school or three or four years down the road and getting drafted my junior or senior year of college,” Mason said. “Ultimately that is the goal, but whenever my time feels right is when I’m going to go.”
The MLB draft begins July 11 at 7 p.m. with the first round. Rounds two through 10 are on Monday and rounds 11 through 20 are Tuesday.
Follow @BaileyZubke on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.