BROOKINGS — The bats of the Yankton Black Sox came alive Thursday as they swept the Brookings Bullets with 13-0 and 16-1 victories in 16-U baseball action Thursday.
Tied 0-0 in the top of the fifth in game 1, Boston Frick scored the first run of the game on a Brookings error. Yankton added four more runs in the frame to lead 5-0.
In the sixth, the Black Sox scored eight runs, punctuated by an Easton Feser 3-RBI triple. Owen Eidsness pitched five innings for Yankton, allowing no runs on six hits while adding a strikeout.
In game two, the Black Sox scored eight runs in the first inning on their way to a five-inning 16-1 victory. Sam Gokie was 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs in the contest. Feser also went 3-for-4, registering two RBIs and two runs. Tate Beste scored three runs in the contest and added two RBIs. Brennen Gilmore and Eidsness added two RBIs apiece.
Feser recorded the win, giving up only two hits in five innings pitched while striking out five batters.
Yankton plays a doubleheader at the Aberdeen Smittys 16U team Saturday.
